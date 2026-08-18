Gambia: Man Pleads Guilty to Possession of Cannabis Resin for Drug Trafficking

Ebrima Jallow has pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing cannabis resin for the purpose of drug trafficking, contrary to Section 43(4)(d) of the Drug Control Amendment Act, 2014. Jallow entered his plea before Magistrate Fofona at the Brusubi Magistrates' Court after the charge was read and explained to him. The court has adjourned the matter to August 20, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. for sentencing.

When the charge was read to him, Jallow told the court that he understood the allegation against him and admitted guilt. Magistrate Fofona subsequently recorded his guilty plea. The prosecution told the court that the case arose from an incident on Sunday, October 26, 2025, when a team of officers from the Narcotics Unit was conducting a patrol at a junction. According to the prosecution, the officers found Jallow seated at the location and conducted a search on him.

The court heard that the officers later proceeded to Jallow's residence, where another search was conducted, leading to the alleged recovery of eleven stones of suspected cannabis resin and an additional smaller stone of the same substance. Following the discovery, Jallow was arrested and taken to Brusubi Police Station, where police obtained his cautionary and voluntary statements. The prosecution further told the court that Jallow, together with the recovered substance, was taken to Bijilo for weighing. Samples were taken from the substance and sent to the laboratory for analysis. Following the laboratory examination, an analytical report was prepared. The prosecution tendered the report, together with Jallow's statements and other relevant documents, which were admitted into evidence and marked as exhibits. Jallow confirmed to the court that the facts presented by the prosecution were correct.

During mitigation, Jallow pleaded with the court for leniency, describing himself as a first-time offender. He told the court that he had learned his lesson from the incident and promised not to engage in similar activities in the future.

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"I have learned my lesson from what happened, and I will not do it again," Jallow told the court.

He further urged the magistrate to temper justice with mercy, explaining that he is the breadwinner of his family and responsible for caring for both his mother and father.

The particulars of the charge state that Jallow was found on October 25, 2025, at Coasted Road, in possession of 38 grams of cannabis resin, a prohibited drug, for the purpose of drug trafficking. The matter has been adjourned to August 20, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. for sentencing.