Nigeria: Crisis Rocking Ok Movement Takes Dramatic Twist As DG Resigns

The crisis rocking the OK Movement took a dramatic turn on Tuesday as its Director-General, High Chief Peter Ameh, announced his resignation in Abuja on Tuesday.

The development has thrown supporters of the Peter Obi/Rabiu Kwankwaso National Democratic Congress, NDC, presidential ticket into confusion.

Ameh announced his resignation "with immediate effect" in Abuja. In a letter sent to Vanguard, he said he was leaving to focus on his bid to represent Kogi East in the Senate in 2027 on the platform of the NDC.

He wrote, "I hereby formally tender my resignation as Director-General of the OK Movement, effective immediately.

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"This decision will enable me to devote the necessary time and energy to my campaign for the Kogi East Senatorial District, where I am the candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC."

The former DG however explained that his resignation does not diminish his support for and loyalty to the NDC Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi whom he described as "My leader."

Ameh said, "I humbly accept any individual appointed by my leader to succeed me in this role.

"I wish to express my profound gratitude to my leader, Mr. Peter Obi, for his exemplary leadership, unwavering integrity, and enduring credibility. These qualities inspired the formation of the OK Movement and have continued to shape its vision and purpose.

"I remain firmly committed to the ideals that united us and wish the OK Movement every success in its future endeavours."

Not long ago, the Movement was embroiled in a factional leadership tussle with some members denouncing Ameh's leadership.

With 2027 politics gathering steam, the movement will have to resolve the leadership tussle quickly if it hopes to remain relevant.