Nigeria: Deji Adeyanju Writes Tinubu Over Abuja Flooding, Says Threat to Capital

Human rights lawyer Deji Adeyanju has written an open letter to President Bola Tinubu over flooding in Abuja, which has become a threat to the nation's capital.

Adeyanju, in the letter with subject 'Open Letter to President Bola Tinubu Regarding the Recent Flooding in Abuja and the Threat to Nigeria's Capital City', said the President needs to urgently intervene to safeguard the city from flooding.

In the letter, he said, "Today, that master plan is under serious threat as recent flooding witnessed across the city can no longer be treated as an isolated consequence of heavy rainfall. Areas that historically did not experience significant flooding are now increasingly vulnerable with homes submerged and roads rendered impassable."

Meanwhile, according to him, "The FCT Emergency Management Department has itself identified several communities as flood-prone areas, including Lokogoma/EFAB/iPent Estates, Galadimawa, Dogon-Gada, Lugbe, Maitama, Wuse, Garki, CBD, Asokoro, Guzape, Gwarinpa, Nyanya, Kubwa, Wari, Gwagwalada, Damagaza, Mabushi, Anthony Ikem Street, Blue Cabana axis, Kuje, Kwali, Abaji, Yangoji, and several other communities. This is an emergency!

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"Abuja is not supposed to be a city where a relatively ordinary rainfall can suddenly turn major residential and commercial districts into flood zones. Areas originally preserved under the Abuja Master Plan as green areas, gardens, parks, drainage corridors and waterways have been converted or allocated for residential and other developments.

"Abuja was conceived and planned as a modern capital city, with designated green areas, parks, gardens, recreational spaces, drainage corridors, canals and waterways as an integral part of its Master Plan. These spaces were not created merely for aesthetic purposes but to serve critical environmental functions, including flood control and the preservation of the ecological balance.

"This is an urgent appeal concerning the rapidly deteriorating environmental and infrastructural condition of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja."

In conclusion, he (Adeyanju) said President Tinubu needs "to urgently intervene and direct a comprehensive review of land allocations and developments within designated green areas, parks, gardens, drainage corridors, canals and waterways across the FCT.

"Abuja is home to the nation's most important institutions. It hosts the Presidency, the National Assembly, the judiciary, foreign embassies, international organisations, diplomats and millions of Nigerians who live and work within the city. The condition of Abuja therefore has implications far beyond the residents of the FCT.

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"If we continue to build over the city's green spaces, drainage corridors, canals and waterways, there may come a day when even the areas around Aso Rock are not spared from flooding. God forbid that such a thing happens."