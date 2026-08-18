West Africa: Nigeria's Dangote Refinery Secures $1b Backing Ahead of IPO

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has secured a $1 billion underwriting programme ahead of its planned Nigerian stock-market listing, adding another source of capital as the company prepares what could become Africa's largest IPO. The programme includes a funded $600 million private placement and a $400 million underwriting commitment that will support the public offer when it launches.

Marob Strategies and Consulting DIFC and Lilium Capital Group structured the programme and are acting as co-financial advisers. The $600 million placement was underwritten and funded by Pan-African Refinery Investment SPV, a Lilium subsidiary. The advisers are distributing participation to sovereign wealth funds, governments, institutions and other investors across Africa and the Caribbean.

The new backing comes as Dangote moves toward an October listing in Nigeria. The refinery has filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an IPO of as much as $5 billion, although the final size has not been set. The $400 million commitment is expected to take effect when the offer launches, subject to regulatory approval and market conditions.

The financing follows a $2.5 billion private placement announced in July and led by Africa Finance Corporation. That transaction was 3.7 times subscribed and valued the refinery at about $40 billion. Dangote has said it wants the public offer to broaden ownership among Nigerians while bringing more institutions into the shareholder base.

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Proceeds are expected to support plans to expand refining capacity to 1.4 million barrels a day within 3 years. The refinery near Lagos processes about 700,000 barrels a day and supplies fuel to Nigeria and export markets. Dangote also plans a refinery in Kenya. The plant began production in 2024 after construction costs of about $20 billion. Expansion is expected to be funded through equity, debt and operating cash.

Key Takeaways

The $1 billion underwriting programme gives Dangote another layer of financing before the IPO, but it also shows how much capital the refinery will need for its next phase. The company has already completed a $2.5 billion private placement, has filed for an IPO of as much as $5 billion and plans to double processing capacity to 1.4 million barrels a day. If the offer reaches the top of that range, it would test the depth of Nigeria's stock market and the ability of investors to absorb a deal of this size.

The structure also matters. A $400 million underwriting commitment means part of the public offer has support before launch, reducing the risk that the company is left with unsold shares. At the same time, the $600 million funded placement brings in capital before the IPO. Dangote is trying to widen ownership while keeping expansion funded through a mix of equity, debt and operating cash.

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The July placement showed demand from institutions, but the public offer will be a different test because the company wants retail participation as well. The outcome will help set a market value for one of Africa's largest industrial assets and could shape how other companies use African capital markets to finance projects.