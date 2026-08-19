Nigeria: Apollo Cases Confirmed in Yobe As Residents Raise Alarm

The Yobe State Specialist Hospital, Potiskum, has confirmed cases of acute hemorrhagic conjunctivitis, popularly known as Apollo, amid concerns over its spread in the town.

The hospital urged residents to maintain good personal and environmental hygiene and observe preventive measures to contain the infection.

The Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of the hospital, Dr Abubakar Sadiq Zakari, who represented the Medical Director, said the facility had recorded a number of cases.

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He, however, said the actual number could be higher as some affected persons might not seek medical attention but treat themselves at home.

Zakari advised residents to wash their hands regularly, avoid touching their eyes and refrain from sharing towels, clothes, bedding, utensils and other personal items.

He also urged infected persons to limit close contact with others and seek medical attention when symptoms develop.

The State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Muhammad Lawan Gana, said the ministry had activated measures to contain the infection.

He said key messages had been developed and shared with stakeholders and through social media, while Health Promotion Officers had been directed to sensitise communities through Village Community Mobilisers.

Daily Trust gathered that residents in different parts of Potiskum had reported increasing cases of red or swollen eyes, itching, pain and watery discharge.

Some residents said several members of the same family had been affected, raising fears of rapid transmission.

A resident, Haladu Badejo, described the situation as alarming, saying the disease was spreading rapidly.

Another resident, Idris Bello Danchuawa, said: "Subhanallahi! Apollo Disease (Ciwon Ido) is still spreading in Potiskum."

A patient, Abubakar Suleiman, said the infection had become a serious concern in the town.

"This Apollo eye infection has become like an epidemic in Potiskum. We have not seen an illness spreading like this for a long time. It is difficult to visit two houses without finding someone infected with the disease," he said.

Suleiman said the infection caused severe redness and pain, adding that some patients recovered after using eye drops and oral medication.

Another patient, Kasim Muhammad Isah, said the outbreak had forced many residents to wear glasses in an attempt to protect themselves.

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"There is no doubt that the people of Potiskum are facing this Apollo epidemic. Almost every household is affected," he said.

Isah urged the government to take urgent measures to contain the situation.

Also, a resident, Alhaji Abdurrahman Santurankin Yandiski, called for increased public awareness, health guidance and preventive measures.

Meanwhile, the Yobe State Primary Health Care Board advised residents to wash their hands regularly with soap and clean water and avoid touching their eyes or sharing towels, handkerchiefs, eye drops and eyeglasses.

The board warned against putting substances such as urine, breast milk, sugar solution, cow dung or battery liquid into the eyes, saying they could cause permanent damage or blindness.

A medical doctor, Dr Maryam Ahmed Mustapha, said Apollo was highly contagious and could spread through close contact with infected persons or contaminated surfaces.

She also dismissed the belief that looking into the eyes of an infected person could cause the disease, urging residents to maintain good hand hygiene and seek medical attention when symptoms develop.