Nigeria: Millions of Nigerians Facing Unemployment, Low Productivity - NESG

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has raised concerns over persistent unemployment, low productivity and limited economic opportunities affecting millions of Nigerians, even as the country implements major economic reforms.

The Group disclosed this ahead of the 32nd Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#32), scheduled to hold on October 26 and 27, 2026, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

The summit, themed "Growth that Works: Delivering Jobs, Productivity and Shared Prosperity," will bring together policymakers, business leaders, investors, development partners, civil society organisations and young Nigerians to discuss how Nigeria can translate economic reforms into better living standards.

According to NESG, Nigeria has undergone significant macroeconomic reforms over the past three years aimed at restoring fiscal sustainability and strengthening the country's economic fundamentals.

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However, it said the next challenge was ensuring that economic growth delivered tangible benefits to citizens.

The Group noted that Nigeria's population of more than 220 million people, abundant natural resources, entrepreneurial population and youthful workforce provided significant opportunities for economic transformation.

Despite these advantages, it said millions of Nigerians continued to face unemployment, low productivity, limited economic opportunities and vulnerability to economic shocks.

NESG said the summit would therefore focus on strengthening the link between economic reforms and outcomes that directly affect citizens, particularly employment, productivity, income growth and living standards.

The discussions will be organised around five strategic dialogue tracks: "Work Nigeria," "Produce Nigeria," "Invest Nigeria," "Scale Nigeria" and "Secure Nigeria."

The Work Nigeria track will examine ways to create a job-rich economy capable of absorbing Nigeria's expanding workforce, with emphasis on labour-intensive sectors, micro, small and medium enterprises, workforce readiness and labour market systems.

Under Produce Nigeria, participants will explore measures to improve productivity through industrialisation, innovation, investment promotion, digital transformation and competitive value chains in agriculture, manufacturing and services.

The Invest Nigeria track will focus on human capital development, poverty reduction, access to essential services, social protection and building resilience among vulnerable populations.

Scale Nigeria will examine how to spread economic growth across states, sectors and communities through stronger subnational competitiveness, regional value chains, infrastructure and local investment coordination.

Meanwhile, Secure Nigeria will address the protection of critical economic assets, improved access to farmlands, infrastructure security, restoration of confidence in production zones and the creation of a safer environment for investment and enterprise.

NESG said deliberations would be anchored on three interconnected pillars: productivity, human capital and resilience.

According to the Group, the pillars would guide discussions on improving Nigeria's competitiveness, equipping citizens with skills required in the modern economy and strengthening systems capable of withstanding domestic and global shocks.

Key areas of focus will include job creation in agriculture, manufacturing, infrastructure and the digital economy; improved productivity through innovation and infrastructure; a stronger investment climate; better alignment between workforce skills and labour market demands; and expanded economic opportunities for Nigerians.

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The summit is expected to produce actionable policy recommendations and build consensus around a new phase of Nigeria's economic transformation.

NESG also called for stronger collaboration among government, the private sector, development partners, academia, labour organisations, civil society and young Nigerians to develop practical solutions to the country's economic challenges.

The Group described NES#32 as a platform for evidence-based dialogue and strategic partnerships aimed at ensuring that Nigeria's economic growth translates into more jobs, higher incomes, greater productivity and improved living standards for citizens.