Nigeria: Egbe Demands Radical, Urgent Reform of Nigeria Football Framework

Nigeria football administrator and sports facilities expert, Ebi Egbe, has called for an urgent overhaul of the country's football system, warning that the nation's continuing struggles are rooted in structural weaknesses rather than a shortage of talent.

"There is hardly any doubt that Nigerian football is sick and requires urgent surgical intervention," Egbe said, following a series of disappointing results across the national teams.

The Super Eagles have failed to qualify for two successive FIFA World Cups, while the Super Falcons missed the Women's World Cup for the first time since the tournament began in 1991. At youth level, the Golden Eaglets have also missed three consecutive editions of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

"These failures should not be treated as ordinary sporting setbacks. They are symptoms of a deeper structural problem," Egbe said.

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He urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and other stakeholders to rethink the country's football development model, covering grassroots football, talent identification, coaching, scouting, competitions, facilities, funding, player welfare and national team management.

"Coaches will come and go. Players will change. Administrations will be elected. But without a sustainable football development philosophy, Nigeria will continue to repeat the same mistakes," he said.

Egbe welcomed the NFF's decision to establish a fact-finding committee to investigate the national teams' recent failures but warned against producing another report without implementation.

"What the country needs is a roadmap with clear responsibilities, measurable targets and timelines. Those responsible for implementing the recommendations must also be held accountable," he said.

Meanwhile, the NFF on Monday (yesterday) inaugurated the Federation's newly-composed fact-finding Committee on Nigeria Football setbacks, urging the members to do a thorough job with sincerity of purpose and diligence.

Inaugurating the committee, NFF President, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau said: "You are to probe into the direct and remote causes of the poor outings of the National Teams in recent times, but with specific reference to the unexpected failure of the Super Falcons to qualify for the World Cup.

"You will have two weeks to do the job and submit your report."