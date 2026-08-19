West Africa: Ecowas Unveils 2nd Regional Startup Awards to Drive Innovation, Youth Employment

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission has officially announced the launch of the second edition of the ECOWAS Startup Awards, aiming to tackle critical early-stage business challenges, drive technological innovation, and boost job creation across the West African sub-region.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, the Acting Director of Private Sector and Industry at the ECOWAS Commission, Oluonye Peter, revealed that the initiative aims to empower scaling tech-led businesses across key sectors by granting them access to managerial training, venture funding, and cross-border expansion opportunities within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

According to him, over 6,000 tech startups from across ECOWAS member states have applied since registration opened on August 3.

"Independent assessors will select a final cohort of 60 promising enterprises with high growth potential to undergo a specialised virtual masterclass covering business management, startup development, and capacity building," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The initiative targets high-impact industries tailored to the region's socio-economic goals, focusing on health tech, fintech, agri-tech and food systems, edtech and skills development, clean tech and green innovation, as well as tourism, hospitality, and travel technology.

Organised by the ECOWAS Commission alongside implementation partners--the Investment Promotion Agencies of West African States (IPAWAS) and the Pan African Alliance of Small and Medium Industry (PAOSMI)--the programme will culminate in a pitching contest featuring 20 selected finalists.

The top three winning startups will receive $30,000, $20,000, and $15,000 in seed capital, respectively.

Beyond financial rewards, organisers emphasised that the programme is designed to offer long-term support to help young entrepreneurs navigate the "valley of death" common in early-stage business cycles.

Director General of PAOSMI, Dr Henry Emejuo, detailed the initiative's three-phase methodology: the introductory capacity-building masterclasses, an intensive pitching session, and an award ceremony celebrating regional innovation.

Addressing press delegates from across national and international media houses, event leaders emphasised that special consideration will be given to inclusive participation, particularly targeting women, youth, and entrepreneurs with disabilities.

By connecting emerging businesses with venture capitalists, impact investors, and regulatory bodies, ECOWAS aims to build a resilient regional startup ecosystem, foster industrial growth, and unlock sustainable value chains throughout West Africa.