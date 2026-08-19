Nigeria: 13-Year-Old Table Tennis Prodigy Elizabeth Emenike Targets African Dominance

18 August 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eyo Charles

Thirteen-year-old Elizabeth Emenike of Abia State has set her sights on becoming Africa's top-ranked player in the U-15 table tennis category.

The teenage sensation declared her ambition after winning the U-13 title at the sixth Edem Offiong Table Tennis Championship in Calabar, Cross River State.

Emenike, who defeated several established youth players en route to the trophy, expressed strong confidence in her future.

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"I want to become the African number one in U-15 this year and eventually transition into a top senior player," she said.

The budding talent attributes her rapid rise to her parents, who helped launch her career.

"I became interested in table tennis a few years ago. My parents approached an academy that accepted me, and they have encouraged me ever since," Emenike shared.

Her parents have backed her appearances at major national and international youth competitions, including the Atanda Musa Tournament, the National Youth Games, and ITTF Youth Championships in Nigeria and Ghana.

Emenike noted that these tournaments provided crucial experience, helping her earn silver and gold medals across events in Lagos and Ghana.

Despite her rising profile, Emenike admitted to feeling anxious before the Calabar tournament due to the high level of competition.

"When Abia State entered me for the Offiong Edem tournament, I was afraid I would lose because of the big names playing. I was almost discouraged," she recalled.

Through determination, the teenager overcame her initial nerves and dethroned the defending champion to secure the U-13 female title.

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