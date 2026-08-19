Zimbabwe: Police Name 39 More Victims of Kariba Boat Tragedy, Among Them 21 Children

POLICE have released names of 39 more victims of the Kariba RIDA boat tragedy, taking the total number of victims positively identified so far to 83.

The latest list includes 21 children, among them a one-month-old baby and several toddlers, bringing the total number of children to 39.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Paul Nyathi in a statement Tuesday said the 21 identified children are:

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Tanatswa Ncube (10), Siadembe Richard Junior (2), Eken Kapandura (2), Lungulani Sianjema (4), Mitchel Jeke (7), Jesmine Nduna (7 months), Liar Mutale (2), Tehillar Matembeka (1 month), Rodrick Siamatonga (4), Ambila Msaka (2), Nokutenda Muvengwa (7), Alvin Mazhomba (4), Wishmore Junior Charindapanze (4), Matipaishe Siyachinene (1 year, 3 months), Collice Samanyanga (14), Desley Ruvarashe Shereni (16)Liandra Makanyaire (2), Ashley Eric Muzunga (15), Student Makara (5), Dolleta Jakarasi (17), Bliss Simamba (5 months).

The 18 adults are: Jeremiah Chakabvapasi (32), Mereki Hwani (54), Beauty George (29), Noah Msaka (40), Trish Mangoroma (21), Emurai Siakanoka (39), Netsai Inusa (33), Sithembile Msaka (30), Future Siamawere (30), Chenai Chilakola (28), Rongedzai Tauro (41), Emmanuel Siampamba (31), Michael Tapureta (64), Jennifer Matengambiri (38), Maruza Shambo (38), Luumono Siabwanda (18), Matilda Gwangwaba (44) and Felicia Mukwonka (18).

Nyathi also said identification of the remaining victims was continuing in conjunction with families and other relevant authorities.

"Members of the public who may have relatives or close associates still unaccounted for following the accident are urged to contact the local Police Station or approach the Command Centre in Kariba for assistance," he said.

The latest development comes as the death toll from the tragedy stands at 92, according to latest police update.