GOVERNMENT has blamed Mbuya Nehanda ferry captain Sign Patsikadova for the Kariba disaster that has so far resulted in 94 deaths.

Speaking at Tuesday's post cabinet brief, Local Government minister Daniel Garwe said Patsikadova disregarded advice not to sail which he had been given by the Meteorological Department.

Mbuya Nehanda, a 90-seater boat owned by government through the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA) capsized while carrying over 180 people and luggage that included goats, drums of fuel and other material destined for fishing communities in Binga.

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"We are advised that the Meteorological Department advised sailors to stop all sailing on the fateful day because there were some strong waves developing on the Binga side," said Garwe.

"The boat captain for this specific boat disregarded those early warning messages and proceeded with the journey.

"We are advised the carrying capacity of that boat was about 90 but on the basis of what we have; 93 dead and 77 rescued and seven families saying their relatives are yet to be identified, it was carrying over 100 people which is against laid down rules and regulations by the Transport Ministry."

Garwe spoke before police announced the recovery of another body.

Government has commenced formal investigations which include examining the structural remains of the vessel, according to Tuesday's post cabinet briefing.

Addressing issues about the 41 year old Mbuya Nehanda, Garwe said the boat was certified fit by the Transport Ministry and pointed all fingers at human error.

Added Garwe: "The boat had a fitness certificate, it was certified by the Transport Ministry. The problems that occured were as a result of negligence and human error by the captain of the boat.

The Kariba disaster which occured on August 11 has been declared a national disaster. It joins Hwange's Kamandama Mine disaster of June 6, 1972 where underground methan gas exploded, trapped and killed 427 miners at Hwange, as one of Zimbabwe's worst ever accidents.