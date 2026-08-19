Zimbabwe: Ferry Captain Wholly to Blame for Lake Kariba Disaster - Says Government in Defence of 41-Year-Old Boat

19 August 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

GOVERNMENT has blamed Mbuya Nehanda ferry captain Sign Patsikadova for the Kariba disaster that has so far resulted in 94 deaths.

Speaking at Tuesday's post cabinet brief, Local Government minister Daniel Garwe said Patsikadova disregarded advice not to sail which he had been given by the Meteorological Department.

Mbuya Nehanda, a 90-seater boat owned by government through the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA) capsized while carrying over 180 people and luggage that included goats, drums of fuel and other material destined for fishing communities in Binga.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We are advised that the Meteorological Department advised sailors to stop all sailing on the fateful day because there were some strong waves developing on the Binga side," said Garwe.

"The boat captain for this specific boat disregarded those early warning messages and proceeded with the journey.

"We are advised the carrying capacity of that boat was about 90 but on the basis of what we have; 93 dead and 77 rescued and seven families saying their relatives are yet to be identified, it was carrying over 100 people which is against laid down rules and regulations by the Transport Ministry."

Garwe spoke before police announced the recovery of another body.

Government has commenced formal investigations which include examining the structural remains of the vessel, according to Tuesday's post cabinet briefing.

Addressing issues about the 41 year old Mbuya Nehanda, Garwe said the boat was certified fit by the Transport Ministry and pointed all fingers at human error.

Added Garwe: "The boat had a fitness certificate, it was certified by the Transport Ministry. The problems that occured were as a result of negligence and human error by the captain of the boat.

The Kariba disaster which occured on August 11 has been declared a national disaster. It joins Hwange's Kamandama Mine disaster of June 6, 1972 where underground methan gas exploded, trapped and killed 427 miners at Hwange, as one of Zimbabwe's worst ever accidents.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.