Ghana: James Agalga Thanks Ghanaians for Confidence After Election As Majority Leader

18 August 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Majority Leader of Parliament, James Agalga, has expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for the confidence reposed in him following his elevation to the position.

Mr Agalga thanked Ghanaians who had sent him congratulatory messages and expressed appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama, the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), members of the Majority Caucus and the people of Builsa North.

In a statement posted on his socials, he also extended his gratitude to Ghanaians across the country for their support and confidence.

He pledged to work with other stakeholders to advance the government's Reset Agenda and support the passage of legislation that would improve the lives of Ghanaians.

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"We remain committed to working together to drive the government's RESET Agenda and to champion legislation that delivers real benefits to every Ghanaian," he said.

Mr Agalga called for continued cooperation as he begins his new role as Majority Leader.

By: Jacob Aggrey

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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