Nigeria: FCT Residents Battle Poor Connectivity, Water Scarcity

In Kundu, a rural community in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, getting a mobile phone signal is not as simple as making a call.

For residents, it can mean walking long distances, travelling to neighbouring settlements or, in some cases, climbing trees in search of a stronger network signal.

The unusual struggle to connect to the outside world has become a symbol of the hardship confronting residents of Kundu and surrounding communities, where poor telecommunications infrastructure is only one of several challenges affecting daily life.

"We have phones, but we cannot use the phones very well," said Musa, a resident of Kundu.

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According to him, network coverage is available only in selected areas, leaving large parts of the community without reliable access to telecommunications and the internet.

"We cannot browse or make calls. You can't listen to each other very well. The internet and the network are very, very bad," he said.

For residents who depend on their phones for business, the unreliable network has become a major obstacle.

Musa explained that traders often struggle to communicate with customers and suppliers because calls are frequently interrupted.

"They can't just hear us. We can't hear them. We keep on saying 'hello, hello, hello' until the call goes off because you can't hear somebody," he said.

The situation, he added, has slowed economic activity in the community.

"In terms of business, we find it very difficult. At times, it's when you tell somebody what you have and the quantity that he can know how much he's going to buy. But in making calls, you can't listen to each other. Our businesses are stagnant," he said.

Three years of waiting

Musa, who also identified himself as the youth leader of Kundu Ward, said residents had repeatedly appealed to government officials and elected representatives to address the network problem.

According to him, the appeals have continued for about three to four years.

"We keep going to the chairman over this issue. We've told the senator and House of Representatives member as well," he said.

But while they wait, residents have developed their own survival strategies.

When they need to make important calls or access the internet, they travel to places where network coverage is available.

The journey can be expensive for families already struggling to make ends meet.

"Sometimes from here to there, we spend about N3000, so going and coming takes N6000," Musa said, referring to transportation costs.

Residents say the problem is particularly frustrating because mobile phones have become essential tools for communication, education, commerce and access to information.

But the telecommunications challenge is far from the only problem confronting Kundu and neighbouring settlements.

Water, roads and healthcare

In nearby Sadaba, residents face a severe shortage of potable water.

Mr Benjamin, a resident of the community, said a population of about 5,000 people had only one or two boreholes, with one of them reportedly no longer functioning.

"We are battling with inadequate water supply here. Can you imagine a community of about 5,000 people managing one or two boreholes? One is not even working," he said.

The shortage has created tension, particularly among women who spend long hours searching for water.

"Our women always fight when fetching water. And then the men would come to resolve issues where they are fetching water," Benjamin said.

He said residents could spend several hours waiting for their turn at a borehole.

In neighbouring Sagaba, which he estimated has about 2,000 residents, the situation is similar, with only one borehole serving the community.

With insufficient boreholes, residents have been forced to rely on a nearby river for drinking and domestic purposes.

But residents say the river is unsafe.

"The river is not hygienic enough for drinking," Benjamin said, adding that the water is used despite concerns about its quality because residents have few alternatives.

For women in Kundu, the water crisis is intertwined with other problems, including healthcare.

Residents say women and children are particularly vulnerable because of inadequate access to clean water and medical services.

A community without basic infrastructure

Residents say the challenges extend beyond water, healthcare, roads and telecommunications.

They also want improved electricity supply, schools and other basic infrastructure.

Musa said Kundu and surrounding settlements had been in existence for decades but still lacked facilities they considered essential.

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He appealed for intervention in Kundu and neighbouring communities, including Sagaba, Kunguni, Gomoni, Jogorua, Chunganserki and Damakusa.

The communities, he said, depend heavily on the river for drinking, bathing and washing clothes.

Waiting for intervention

For Kundu residents, the struggle for a phone signal is only one part of a much larger story about life in an underserved rural community.

A resident may need to climb a tree or travel several kilometres simply to make a phone call. A woman may spend hours at a borehole waiting to collect water. A sick child may face a difficult journey on poor roads to reach medical care.

For traders, the inability to communicate reliably with customers can mean lost business.

For Kundu and its neighbouring communities, the hope is that the next journey residents make to find a network signal will not involve climbing a tree or spending thousands of naira on transport, but simply picking up a phone and making a call from home.

All efforts made by our correspondent to reach the Chairman of Kwali Area Council, Nuhu Daniel Kwali, and the Director of Public Affairs of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for their responses to the issues raised in this report proved abortive as of the time of filing this report.