Nigeria: National Assembly Has Over 14,000 Workers, Busiest Parliament in World - Clerk

The National Assembly has more than 14,000 workers, excluding 469 federal lawmakers and their visitors, making it the busiest parliament in the world, the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Kamoru Ogunlana, has said.

Ogunlana spoke on Tuesday at the final phase of a capacity-building programme for legislative aides in the 10th National Assembly.

He said the large workforce, lawmakers and daily visitors made the administration of the federal parliament particularly demanding.

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"No parliament in the world is as busy as the National Assembly, which has over 14,000 personnel aside from the federal legislators and their visitors," he said.

Ogunlana also said the Senate and House of Representatives had passed 3,500 bills in the last three years.

He said the Senate passed 1,500 bills, while the House passed 2,000.

According to him, the volume of legislative activities underscores the need for an efficient support system for lawmakers.

The clerk renewed his call for a special salary structure for legislative aides, describing them as an important part of the legislative process.

He urged the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) and the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to resolve issues relating to the salaries and conditions of service of the aides.

"There is a need to streamline the responsibility of the NASC and RMAFC in determining the salaries and conditions of service of legislative aides," he said.

Ogunlana said that while NASC handles the appointment and administration of legislative aides, their remuneration operates within a framework developed or approved by RMAFC and subject to National Assembly approval.

He said the appointments were temporary and non-pensionable, urging reforms to improve their welfare and strengthen their capacity to support lawmakers.