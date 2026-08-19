Nigeria: Niger Agency Raises Alarm Over Cracks At Kaduna Dam, Warns of Flood Risk

NSEMA urges the federal government, Kaduna State Government, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), relevant dam authorities, the Nigerian Hydrological Agency, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), and security agencies to urgently assess the reported cracks.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has raised the alarm over reported structural distress and visible cracks at the Kangimi Dam in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The agency warned that any major structural failure of the dam could pose serious risks to communities downstream in Kaduna and Niger states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The director-general of NSEMA, Abdullahi Arah, expressed concern in a statement, calling for an urgent technical assessment of the dam and immediate preventive measures.

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According to him, the development needs prompt attention, especially during the ongoing rainy season and rising flood risks nationwide.

Arah said that a major structural failure could cause the sudden release of a large amount of water, leading to rapid flooding and potential damage to communities, infrastructure, and other downstream assets.

NSEMA subsequently called on the federal government, Kaduna State Government, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), relevant dam authorities, the Nigerian Hydrological Agency, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), and security agencies to urgently assess the reported cracks.

The agency also urged authorities to conduct comprehensive downstream flood-risk assessments, identify vulnerable communities and critical infrastructure, and implement appropriate mitigation measures.

It further called for the activation of effective early-warning systems, emergency evacuation plans, clearly identified safe locations, and evacuation routes.

NSEMA emphasised the importance of closer coordination among Kaduna, Niger, the FCT, and other potentially affected areas to ensure a unified response if the situation worsens.

The Agency advised residents in potentially vulnerable areas to stay calm but alert, avoid unnecessary activities near waterways, especially during heavy rainfall, and rely on official information from relevant authorities.

It also encouraged residents to identify safe places and evacuation routes in advance as a precaution.

NSEMA said prevention and preparedness remain crucial to safeguarding lives and property, urging relevant authorities to adopt proactive measures before any potential dam-related disaster happens.