Nigeria: Human Rights Complaints Hit 355,000 As NHRC, Hope-Behind-Bars Move to Close Nigeria's Justice Gap

Abuja — Nigeria's human rights crisis assumed a more troubling dimension in July, with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) recording 354,997 complaints, even as the commission entered a two-year partnership with Hope Behind Bars Africa (HBBA) aimed at strengthening access to justice, civic participation, digital rights and accountability.

The NHRC's July 2026 Human Rights Situation Dashboard showed that complaints increased by 20 per cent from the previous month, making July the highest monthly figure recorded in the January-to-July period.

The development came amid persistent killings, kidnappings, attacks on farmers, violence against women and children, sexual abuse, mob justice and attacks on security personnel across the country.

The commission said its dashboard is based on complaints lodged at its 38 offices nationwide and human rights violations monitored through its Human Rights Observatory.

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The simultaneous move by the NHRC and HBBA to deepen institutional and civil-society cooperation is therefore significant, as the partnership seeks to address not only conventional human rights violations but also emerging threats arising from technology and the digital environment.

Under the two-year Memorandum of Understanding, the two organisations will collaborate on human rights protection, access to justice, civic space, digital rights and accountability.

The partnership will cover initiatives including the Justice-Tech Node, Defend the Defenders: Enhancing Action Against Strategic Litigation Against Public Participation (SLAPPs) and the Civic Accord Project, alongside other interventions designed to strengthen human rights and civic engagement.

The collaboration will also involve public education, capacity building, advocacy and the development of innovative approaches to addressing human rights challenges.

The MOU was signed by the Executive Secretary of NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, and the Founder of HBBA in Abuja on Tuesday.

The NHRC dashboard revealed the scale of the problems confronting the country.

Of the 354,997 complaints recorded in July, the North Central accounted for 42 per cent, while the North West and North East each accounted for 19 per cent.

The South East contributed 12 per cent, while the South West and South South each accounted for four per cent.

Benue recorded the highest number of complaints at 41,664, followed by Kaduna with 37,675, Niger with 33,680, Plateau with 28,064 and Imo with 22,990.

Sokoto recorded 21,101 complaints, Bauchi 18,293, Kogi 15,934, while the NHRC headquarters in Abuja recorded 14,351 and Borno 11,662. The top 10 states and the Abuja headquarters accounted for 69 per cent of the complaints.

The figures come against a security environment in which the commission documented 382 killings and 230 kidnappings in July.

The commission reported that mass killings continued, particularly in Benue and Plateau, while mass abductions continued to affect children, communities and individuals.

In Kaduna, gunmen reportedly killed 30 people in Kauru Local Government Area, including five siblings. In Zamfara, 23 farmers were reportedly killed in Ruwan Gora community, Talata Mararafa.

Benue also recorded multiple deadly attacks, including the killing of 15 people in Otukpo, 13 in Efeyi community, 10 in Saai community and 16 in Nobi community.

The NHRC reported that bandits abducted more than 50 residents of Garin Idi community in Sokoto, while another 14 people were abducted in Makuwana and 20 internally displaced persons were taken in Tambuwal.

In Kano, 13 passengers were abducted along the Jos-Kano Highway.

The commission also recorded attacks on education, including the abduction of six people, among them four students, a school principal and a NECO staff member, during an ongoing examination in Kogi.

In Oyo, gunmen reportedly abducted a 60-year-old headmaster and demanded N30 million ransom.

Perhaps one of the most disturbing aspects of the July report was the breadth of violence against children.

The NHRC documented cases involving physical abuse, sexual violence, child labour, trafficking, abandonment, child marriage and other abuses.

In Plateau, nine members of a family, including a two-month-old baby, were reportedly killed by bandits.

In Ogun, a child was allegedly assaulted with a razor blade over N600, while in Ondo, a father allegedly burned his daughter's private part for bedwetting.

The commission also documented alleged cases of child killing, baby theft, abandonment and severe physical abuse in several states.

The report further recorded cases in the FCT and Enugu involving alleged grievous bodily harm to children, mutilation and other forms of abuse.

Sexual violence against minors was also reported across several states, including Niger, Anambra, Rivers, Kwara, Imo, Abia, Plateau, Gombe and Yobe.

The crisis extended to farmers and those engaged in protecting communities.

The NHRC reported the killing of 23 farmers in Zamfara, nine farmers in Kaduna and three in Sokoto, while 18 people were killed in a farmer-herder clash in Niger.

It also documented the killing of farmers in Benue, Kwara and Plateau and the abduction of two farmers in Ondo while working on their farms.

In Plateau, gunmen killed vigilantes during community patrols and night attacks, while a community security guard was killed in Riyom.

Rivers recorded the killing of an OSPAC commander and three women, while four Civilian JTF personnel were killed in Katsina.

It is against this backdrop that the NHRC-HBBA agreement seeks to strengthen practical responses to rights violations.

A key component of the partnership is improving access to justice for people caught in Nigeria's criminal justice system, particularly pre-trial detainees.

The two organisations plan to explore integrated legal responses, case-management and referral mechanisms, routine custodial-centre visits, jail-delivery initiatives and annual reports examining the state of human rights in correctional and detention facilities.

The partnership is also designed to strengthen the connection between institutional human rights protection and grassroots civil-society interventions.

HBBA said the agreement would bring together the NHRC's institutional mandate and the organisation's grassroots experience to respond more effectively to challenges within Nigeria's justice, civic and digital spaces.

One of the most forward-looking elements of the agreement is the proposed Justice-Tech Node, which is intended to create a collaborative platform linking justice institutions, civil-society organisations, lawyers, technologists, researchers, innovators and other actors in Nigeria's digital ecosystem.

HBBA said technology was rapidly changing how Nigerians interact with the justice system, creating new opportunities for access to information, legal assistance and accountability while simultaneously producing new forms of harm.

Among the concerns identified are digital surveillance, online harassment, technology-facilitated abuse, unlawful restrictions on digital expression and the misuse of emerging technologies.

The Justice-Tech Node is expected to facilitate research, knowledge exchange, capacity building, referrals, innovation and practical interventions around emerging digital-rights and technology-related justice issues.

The objective, according to HBBA, is to ensure that the development and deployment of technology in Nigeria remain grounded in human rights, accountability and access to justice.

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The initiative also seeks to bridge the knowledge gap between lawyers who may lack technical expertise, technologists who may not fully understand legal and human-rights implications, civil-society groups confronting emerging harms and justice institutions requiring specialised evidence and expertise.

The NHRC recorded 10,084 completed investigations in July, alongside 124 visits to police stations, correctional centres and other detention facilities. It also issued 26 summonses and letters to the Nigeria Police and visited 10 military formations.

But the combination of the latest complaint figures and the new NHRC-HBBA partnership suggest that Nigeria's human-rights challenge is evolving beyond conventional security concerns.

The July dashboard captures the immediate human cost: hundreds of documented killings and kidnappings, attacks on farmers, children subjected to violence and sexual abuse, community security personnel killed and citizens facing violations across multiple dimensions of their lives.

The NHRC-HBBA agreement, meanwhile, points towards a broader response -- one that combines institutional oversight with civil-society action, legal support, technology, civic participation and accountability.

For HBBA, the partnership is not merely an agreement between two organisations but a commitment to building stronger systems of protection and accountability.

And with Nigeria's justice and security challenges increasingly intersecting with technology and digital rights, the proposed Justice-Tech Node could become an important test of whether the country can adapt its human-rights protection architecture to a rapidly changing environment.

The July figures have made the scale of the challenge unmistakable. The task now is to ensure that the growing number of Nigerians reporting rights violations can move from complaint to protection, from detention to justice, and from vulnerability to accountability.