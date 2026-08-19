Nigeria: Fleeing N39bn Cocaine Cartel Kingpin Nabbed At Lagos Airport - NDLEA

Abuja — The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested the alleged Nigerian arrowhead of an international cocaine trafficking cartel at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, as he attempted to flee the country, following the seizure of 184.5 kilogrammes of cocaine worth an estimated N39 billion.

The NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd.), disclosed this in Lagos on Tuesday while briefing journalists on what he described as one of the agency's most significant narcotics investigations in recent times.

Marwa said the suspect, Afolabi Kazeem Michael, popularly known as "KC Luxury," was arrested at the airport's boarding gate on the night of August 13, 2026, following intelligence that he planned to escape Nigeria on a business-class flight to Paris.

According to him, the suspect, who presented himself publicly as a luxury goods dealer, businessman and social media influencer, allegedly operated as the Nigerian coordinator of a transnational cocaine trafficking network with links stretching from South America through Nigeria to the United Kingdom, other parts of Europe and Asia.

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"He did not walk into our custody voluntarily," Marwa said, explaining that NDLEA operatives moved in after receiving credible intelligence about his planned departure.

At the point of arrest, the suspect was allegedly found with €7,750, £2,800 and N100,000 in cash, as well as expensive jewellery believed to be connected to the proceeds of his illicit activities.

A subsequent search of his luxury apartment on Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, also led to the recovery of exotic vehicles, the NDLEA chief said.

The investigation followed the interception of a consignment containing 184.5kg of cocaine concealed for onward export through a courier logistics company in Lagos.

Marwa said the scale of the seizure prompted him to establish a Special Investigation Team to trace the entire network behind the shipment, including the couriers, intermediaries, financial facilitators and masterminds.

The investigation led to the arrest of Lawal Kehinde, a staff member of the logistics company through which the cocaine consignment was processed.

According to the NDLEA, Kehinde maintained a sustained relationship with the cartel's Nigerian coordinator and allegedly packaged and processed consignments for the syndicate before routing them to the United Kingdom, Europe and Asia in exchange for cash payments.

The agency said investigations further revealed that the cartel used intermediary companies and false identities to conceal the true consignors of its shipments and relied on financial facilitators to move billions of naira on its behalf.

Marwa said some members of the same syndicate had also been arrested in the United Kingdom, describing the near-simultaneous arrests in Nigeria and Britain as evidence of effective international cooperation in tackling transnational drug trafficking.

He said the cartel had hoped to realise as much as N39 billion from the distribution of the seized cocaine through its international network.

The operation, according to the NDLEA, also highlights a changing pattern in the activities of international drug trafficking organisations, which are increasingly moving away from traditional routes such as seaports and airports to courier and logistics companies.

Marwa said traffickers appeared to have assumed that courier companies offered less scrutiny, but the successful investigation demonstrated the agency's ability to penetrate such channels.

"There is no alternative route into or out of Nigeria for illicit drugs that this Agency cannot police," he said.

The NDLEA chairman linked the operation to a series of recent investigations targeting transnational drug networks, including the dismantling of the Switzerland-based Simon Amadi cartel, which allegedly laundered millions of dollars in drug proceeds through dark-web marketplaces, as well as the disruption of two Nigerian-Mexican methamphetamine syndicates operating clandestine laboratories in forests in Ogun and Oyo states.

He said the latest operation demonstrated that traffickers could no longer rely on wealth, luxury lifestyles, international connections or social media influence to evade law enforcement.

"To those who believe they can hide behind luxury brands, glamorous lifestyles, and social media personas while trafficking poison into our communities and across our borders, this Agency will find you," Marwa said.

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"It does not matter how well-connected, how wealthy, or how far you attempt to run. As this case demonstrates, we will track you to the departure gate if we must."

He commended the international partners involved in the investigation and the Special Investigation Team, coordinated by the Director of Operations and General Investigation, for what he described as their diligence and professionalism.

Marwa assured Nigerians that the agency would continue to disrupt international drug trafficking networks and prevent the country from being used as a transit corridor for narcotics destined for other parts of the world.

He said the NDLEA would also intensify efforts to protect Nigerian communities and young people from the devastating consequences of illicit drugs.

The agency's latest operation comes amid heightened efforts to dismantle transnational narcotics networks exploiting Nigeria's extensive commercial, aviation and logistics infrastructure to move drugs across international borders.