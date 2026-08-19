Nigeria: 2027 Elections - INEC, Iri Forge Closer Ties Over Credible Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reaffirmed its commitment to conducting a free, fair, credible and transparent 2027 General Election as it hosted a delegation from the International Republican Institute (IRI) for its Pre-Election Assessment Mission (PEAM) in Abuja.

The IRI delegation, led by its President, Dr Dan Twining, is in Nigeria from August 11 to 21, 2026, to assess INEC's level of preparedness for the 2027 elections and identify areas where international collaboration and technical support could strengthen the electoral process.

Speaking during an interactive session with the delegation, INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, described the visit as timely, coming days after the conduct of the Osun State governorship election and ahead of the commencement of campaigns for the 2027 elections.

Amupitan said the Commission had used recent off-cycle elections and legislative by-elections as operational tests to strengthen its electoral technology, logistics and security coordination ahead of the 2027 polls.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to him, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal have continued to demonstrate high operational reliability, with result upload rates exceeding 98 per cent in recent elections.

He said the development had contributed to greater transparency in the electoral process and would be further strengthened ahead of the 2027 elections.

The INEC chairman disclosed that the Commission was preparing for one of the largest electoral operations in the country's history, with plans to deploy approximately 1.4 million ad hoc personnel across more than 176,000 polling units nationwide.

He added that INEC was strengthening its logistics operations, expanding early deployment strategies and improving collaboration with transport unions to ensure the timely movement of election materials and personnel.

Amupitan also highlighted reforms in voter registration, including online voter registration and continuous updates to the voter register, aimed at improving the accuracy and integrity of the register.

He said the Commission was equally committed to making the electoral process more inclusive by expanding access for persons with disabilities, pregnant women, nursing mothers and elderly voters.

The INEC chairman, however, identified misinformation, disinformation and the misuse of artificial intelligence as emerging threats to electoral integrity ahead of the 2027 elections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the Commission had established an AI-focused unit to develop protocols for the responsible use of artificial intelligence while tackling false information capable of undermining public confidence in the electoral process.

Amupitan reiterated that INEC remained a neutral electoral umpire with no preference for any political party or candidate, stressing that its mandate was to conduct elections that reflected the will of Nigerians.

He cited the recent Osun governorship election as part of the Commission's efforts to deliver credible and peaceful elections, while acknowledging the need to improve voter turnout in future polls

Speaking earlier, the IRI President, Dr Dan Twining, said the institute's mission was to support a competitive, peaceful and credible electoral process in Nigeria.

Twining said the delegation was interested in understanding INEC's preparations, assessing potential challenges and exploring ways through which the international community could contribute to strengthening Nigeria's democracy.

"We know how committed Nigerians are to exercising their democratic rights," Twining said.

"Our interest is a competitive, peaceful and credible election in Nigeria, and we look forward to learning how we can support that objective."