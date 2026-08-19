Nigeria: Corruption Allegation - Edo Assembly Inaugurates Panel to Probe Ex-Speaker

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the committee, mandated to report back in two weeks, is to investigate allegations of corruption and inflated costs in the purchase of Lexus SUVs and Hilux trucks during Mr Agbebaku's tenure as speaker.

Bright Iyamu, chairman of the five-person ad hoc committee set up by the Edo State House of Assembly to investigate its immediate past speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, says the probe will be transparent, fair, and free of vendetta.

Speaking after the committee's inauguration on Tuesday in Benin, Iyamu, who represents Orhionmwon South State Constituency, said the investigation is a normal democratic process and not targeted at any individual.

"I want to let you know that it is not a witch-hunt. What you are seeing today, I would say, is the beauty of democracy.

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"In democracy, the people choose you, when they are also tired of you, they will say, okay, you can go, let's try somebody else.

"That is what happened. The allegations are not yet proven 100 per cent. I cannot measure some of them now, as we go forward, it will begin to unveil," Iyamu said.

The lawmaker, who said he was surprised to be named chairman, pledged to lead a thorough and open investigation with the other four members.

"For the former speaker, we are all one in the house of assembly, but that does not mean we cannot do what we are asked to do.

"Today, I am the chairman of the committee. I will do my best to do a thorough job. The other four members and I will work together,

"We will strategise to make sure that we tell the world the real truth, only the truth," he said.

Regarding the scope of the probe, Iyamu disclosed that the committee would begin with the house's finances, particularly vehicle procurement.

"We will be looking at the finances. Most of the times, finance is the thing that causes problems in every organisation or institution. So, that is the first thing we will be looking at.

"We will be looking at whether a vehicle was bought or whatever, whether it went through due process or not," he explained.

He assured, however, that the process would be open to the public and free from bias.

"The former speaker is not my enemy; he is my friend, but when I am given a job to do, I do it diligently. We will ensure the investigation is open.

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"We will make everybody understand that this is an open policy. We are not trying to be vindictive," he said.

Corruption allegations

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the committee, mandated to report back in two weeks, is to investigate allegations of corruption and inflated costs in the purchase of Lexus SUVs and Hilux trucks during Agbebaku's tenure as speaker.

The investigation and subsequent inauguration of the five-member committee followed the resignation and suspension of the former speaker, Agbebaku

Trouble began for Agbebaku during the plenary on Monday, when allegations of financial impropriety were levelled against him.

Key among the allegations was the inflation of procurement costs for official vehicles, including Lexus 570 SUVs and Hilux trucks meant for the lawmakers.

Following heated debates and mounting pressre from lawmakers, Agbebaku resigned from office. The house immediately elected Yekini Idaiye as the new speaker.