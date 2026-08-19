Liberia: MoH Takes Vaccination Services to Communities

Monrovia — The Ministry of Health (MOH) is expanding routine childhood vaccination services beyond traditional clinic hours and into markets and major transport hubs in an effort to close immunization gaps among children in densely populated communities across Montserrado County.

Through its Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), the Ministry is preparing to roll out the 2026-2027 Urban Immunization Strategy, targeting communities with low vaccination coverage, high dropout rates and significant numbers of zero-dose and under-immunized children.

According to the Ministry, the initial phase will focus exclusively on Montserrado County due to funding constraints, allowing the government and its partners to concentrate available resources on communities facing some of the country's most pressing urban immunization challenges.

Under the initiative, selected health facilities will extend vaccination services until 9 p.m., with immunization sessions running from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to accommodate parents and caregivers who are unable to visit health facilities during regular working hours.

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Weekend vaccination sessions will also be introduced, while participating hospitals are expected to provide 24-hour vaccination services for newborns, emergency cases and families requiring immunization outside regular clinic hours.

The Ministry said rapid urbanization, overcrowding, population mobility and demanding work schedules have made it increasingly difficult for some parents and caregivers to access routine childhood vaccination services.

To address the challenge, MOH plans to establish vaccination posts in major markets and deploy mobile vaccination teams at strategic transport hubs.

The approach, according to the Ministry, is intended to bring immunization services closer to market women, commuters and families living in underserved urban communities rather than relying solely on health facilities.

The first phase of the strategy will cover 20 health facilities across Montserrado County, including eight hospitals, seven health centers and five clinics.

MOH said the facilities were selected based on several factors, including low immunization coverage, high dropout rates, the presence of zero-dose children and their locations within densely populated urban communities.

The Ministry expects the strategy to improve access to routine childhood immunization and reach children who have either never received vaccines or have failed to complete their recommended vaccination schedules.