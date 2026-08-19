Liberia: Rescue Over. It's Time to Fix Liberia

Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung has declared that the Unity Party-led government has moved beyond the "rescue" phase it promised Liberians during the 2023 presidential and general elections, challenging the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) to make the proposed 2027 National Budget a blueprint for fixing, rebuilding and projecting Liberia forward.

Koung's message represents a potentially important shift in the administration's political and economic narrative. Having initially presented its mandate as a mission to "rescue" Liberia from the consequences of years of bad governance and economic challenges, the Vice President is now arguing that the government must demonstrate what comes after the rescue.

"The process of rescuing is over. The boat is on shore now. What we need to do now is to get it ready and fix it," Koung said.

The metaphor captures the central challenge facing the administration as it approaches the second half of its first term--moving from diagnosis and stabilization to visible transformation.

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Koung made the remarks early this week while commending Finance Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan and the leadership and staff of the MFDP for the Ministry's role in sustaining government operations and managing the competing demands on limited public resources.

But his message went beyond praise. He effectively challenged the Finance Ministry to ensure that the 2027 budget reflects the economic realities of ordinary Liberians rather than becoming primarily an accounting document for government institutions.

The Vice President's declaration that the rescue mission is over is politically significant because the language of "rescue" was central to the Unity Party's 2023 campaign and the administration's early justification for its priorities.

The implication of Koung's statement is that the government can no longer rely primarily on the argument that it inherited difficult circumstances.

The public expectation now shifts toward results. Rescue, in this framing, was about getting the country to shore. Fixing means determining what needs to be repaired once the country is there.

That means addressing institutional weaknesses, improving economic opportunities, strengthening public services and ensuring that government spending translates into measurable improvements in people's lives.

Koung's statement therefore raises a more demanding political question for the administration:

What will Liberians be able to point to and say has materially improved because the government moved from rescue to rebuilding?

That question is likely to become increasingly important as the administration approaches the 2029 elections.

Putting ordinary Liberians at the center

Koung's principal instruction to MFDP was that ordinary Liberians should be at the center of the government's budgetary decisions.

That emphasis is significant because the national budget inevitably involves competing institutional demands.

Government ministries want larger allocations. Security institutions require operational funding. Public employees expect salaries and benefits. Infrastructure agencies need capital. Education and health require sustained investment. Debt obligations and statutory commitments further constrain the government's fiscal space.

Against that backdrop, Koung's intervention suggests that the ultimate test of budgetary priorities should be their effect on citizens.

He particularly highlighted groups that he believes can easily be overlooked in macroeconomic discussions, including market women, small-scale borrowers and commercial motorcyclists.

The emphasis on these groups is important because they occupy a large part of Liberia's informal and small-scale economic ecosystem.

Market women, for example, are not simply beneficiaries of economic policy; they are entrepreneurs, traders and household income generators.

Likewise, small-scale borrowers often operate at the level where access to relatively modest amounts of capital can determine whether a business expands, survives or collapses.

Koung's reference to commercial motorcyclists also broadens the meaning of economic policy.

Motorcycles are often viewed primarily through the lens of traffic regulation, public safety and urban order. Koung instead emphasized their economic and transportation importance, particularly in communities where poor roads limit access to conventional transportation.

His argument raises a broader policy question: whether government should treat commercial motorcyclists merely as a sector requiring regulation or as an economic constituency requiring structured support.

A serious budgetary response could potentially require more than simply allocating money.

It could involve questions of access to affordable financing, road infrastructure, licensing and regulation, safety training, organized cooperatives, and opportunities for economic diversification.

The challenge for MFDP, therefore, is translating Koung's political instruction into specific budget lines and measurable interventions rather than allowing the reference to vulnerable economic groups to remain rhetorical.

Koung also praised MFDP for improvements in the regularity of salary payments, describing that development as important for public-sector workers.

Regular salary payment matters, and for public servants, predictability of income affects household planning, debt repayment, education expenses and basic consumption.

But Koung's argument was that salary regularity should not become the ultimate measure of economic success.

His position is essentially that government workers being paid on time is a necessary condition of functioning government, not the final objective of economic policy.

The larger challenge is whether government policy can create an environment in which citizens outside the formal public sector also experience improvements in income, employment, productivity and economic security.

That is where the "rescue to rebuilding" transition becomes more consequential.

Koung also singled out the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), urging MFDP to provide adequate resources for the agency in the 2027 budget.

"As you do your budget, don't forget the DEA. That makes them stronger," Koung said.

The request follows President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's declaration of a national "war on drugs."

The Vice President's intervention suggests that the administration increasingly views drug enforcement not only as a criminal-justice concern but also as a development and social-policy issue.

Drug abuse carries consequences for families, communities, education, employment, public safety and healthcare.

But funding the LDEA effectively also raises questions about what "strengthening" the agency actually means.

A larger appropriation without clear performance indicators could simply produce a larger budget rather than a stronger institution.

The 2027 budget should therefore ideally establish what additional resources will purchase and how success will be measured.

While Koung laid out the political direction, Finance Minister Ngafuan provided the administrative timeline for converting that direction into a national spending plan.

Ngafuan disclosed that preparations for the 2027 National Budget began in mid-July, with the government working toward the statutory deadline of October 31, 2026 for submission to the Legislature.

"The budget preparation process has started. We launched the preparation process by the middle of July, and we are to submit the new budget by the deadline in the law, by the 31st of October," Ngafuan said.

The early start is significant because it provides MFDP with several months to move beyond simply collecting budget requests from ministries and agencies.

The minister said the process will involve consultations with ministries, agencies and stakeholders to understand their priorities, challenges and financing requirements.

This consultation-based approach could help the government identify where limited resources can produce the greatest public benefit.

But consultation itself does not guarantee prioritization.

The real test will come when MFDP has to decide which demands receive funding and which do not.

One of the more notable elements of Ngafuan's approach is the planned high-level consultation with the security sector.

The exercise is expected to involve the Ministry of Justice, Liberia National Police, LDEA, Liberia National Fire and Rescue Service and other institutions.

Such a "deep dive" is potentially useful because security agencies often compete for scarce operational resources while sharing overlapping responsibilities.

A comprehensive assessment could allow MFDP to identify critical capacity gaps, operational constraints, infrastructure needs, personnel requirements, and areas where inter-agency coordination can improve efficiency.

But again, the challenge is converting consultation into budgetary discipline and measurable outcomes.

Ngafuan also announced plans for engagement with the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) on electricity generation, distribution and development priorities.

This is particularly important because electricity is not simply an infrastructure issue.

If the administration's new phase is genuinely about "fixing" Liberia, electricity is one area where the public may reasonably expect to see measurable progress.

The budget conversation therefore needs to go beyond how much money is allocated to LEC and ask what that investment is expected to deliver.

Those are the kinds of questions that can transform a budget from a list of expenditures into a development instrument.

Perhaps the most structurally significant proposal from Ngafuan concerns the planned "one-stop-shop" engagement involving NASSCORP and institutions with outstanding obligations.

The minister specifically mentioned the University of Liberia and Liberia Revenue Authority, among other public and private entities.

Ngafuan said the government wants a comprehensive discussion of these obligations and their underlying challenges.

"We want to be able to have this panoramic discussion and to understand all the challenges. We're not going to put things on the carpet," he said.

The statement points toward a broader fiscal issue: government institutions can have financial relationships with one another that are difficult to understand when viewed separately.

An institution may owe another government entity money while itself facing funding constraints.

That creates a cycle of arrears and financial pressure.

A comprehensive assessment could therefore help MFDP determine the actual size of outstanding obligations, identify their causes and establish a realistic approach to settling or restructuring them.

Ngafuan's emphasis on retirement also gives the NASSCORP discussion a human dimension.

His argument that retirement should provide "dignity and security rather than uncertainty" suggests that pension obligations are not merely accounting liabilities but social commitments to people who have spent years working for the state.

MFDP also plans consultations with the Ministry of Education on sector needs and resource requirements. That will be another difficult budgetary choice. Education has recurring demands ranging from teacher compensation and training to infrastructure, learning materials and institutional capacity.

The challenge is that virtually every ministry can make a compelling case for additional funding.

The Finance Ministry therefore has to distinguish between legitimate needs and the interventions capable of generating the greatest public return.

That is ultimately where Koung's "put Liberians at the center" message will be tested.

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The significance of the Vice President's intervention is that it potentially changes the standard by which the administration wants its economic policies to be judged.

The first phase was described as rescue. The second is now being described as fixing and projecting Liberia forward.

That means the 2027 budget could become an important test of whether that transition is real.

A budget that simply maintains existing government operations would be difficult to describe as a rebuilding budget.

A budget that clearly prioritizes productive sectors, vulnerable economic groups, public services, institutional reform and measurable outcomes would provide stronger evidence that the administration has entered a new phase.

But Liberia's fiscal constraints remain a fundamental limitation.

The government cannot finance every priority simultaneously.

Consequently, the quality of the 2027 budget will depend less on the number of priorities announced than on the choices MFDP makes among competing priorities.

Koung's message ultimately reduces the budget debate to a deceptively simple question: Who benefits from government spending?

If market women receive support but cannot access markets because of poor infrastructure, the intervention is incomplete.

If motorcyclists receive financing but face unsafe roads, the intervention is incomplete.

If the LDEA receives more money but drug trafficking continues without improved investigative capacity, the intervention is incomplete.

If salaries are paid on time but private-sector employment remains weak, the broader economic problem remains.

If electricity receives additional funding but reliability does not improve, the expenditure will be difficult to defend as transformational.

And if education receives more resources without measurable improvements in learning outcomes, the additional allocation alone will not constitute reform.

This is why the transition from "rescue" to "fixing" is more than a change in political language.

It is a demand for measurable results.

With the 2029 elections approaching, the government's ability to demonstrate tangible progress will inevitably become part of the political conversation.

Koung's declaration that the rescue mission is over effectively raises the expectations for the administration.

Liberians will now have a basis to ask not simply whether the government inherited problems, but what it has fixed.

The 2027 budget will be one of the clearest places to look for the answer.

The rescue boat, as Koung put it, may have reached the shore. The harder political task now is proving that the government knows how to repair it, strengthen it and put Liberia on a course toward sustainable growth.