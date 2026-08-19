Ghana: Court Quashes GCA Suspension of Chess Player, Awards Gh¢25,000

The Accra High Court, Human Rights Division, has quashed the decision of the Ghana Chess Association (GCA) to suspend chess player and instructor, Miracle Morris Stephen, from all chess-related activities in the country.

The court also awarded Mr Stephen GH¢20,000 in compensation and GH¢5,000 in costs, bringing the total financial award to GH¢25,000.

Presided over by Justice Barbara Tetteh-Charway, the court held that the suspension was wrongful, contrary to the GCA's own statutes and in breach of the rules of natural justice.

It found that Mr Stephen was not given the required opportunity to be heard before the suspension was imposed and consequently described the disciplinary action as a "nullity ab initio".

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The court further held that the publication of the suspension on the association's WhatsApp platform infringed Mr Stephen's right to privacy.

It described the case as a clear instance of the improper use of a digital communication platform resulting in the infringement of fundamental human rights.

Consequently, the court ordered the GCA to publish the revocation of the suspension and Mr Stephen's reinstatement on its official platforms.

Mr Stephen was suspended on February 7, 2026, from all chess-related activities, effectively preventing him from participating in tournaments.

The suspension followed his withdrawal from the Ghana National Chess Championships in January 2026, where he pulled out on the penultimate day of the tournament, citing health reasons.

Mr Stephen was represented by Lawyer Charles Raymond Appiah Tandoh.

The judgment comes amid other legal disputes involving Ghana chess, including a pending challenge to the February 2026 GCA elections over alleged irregularities.

For Mr Stephen, who recently won the Tema Blitz Championship, the judgment brings an end to a dispute that temporarily kept him away from competitive chess.

The ruling also underscores the need for sporting associations to exercise their disciplinary powers in accordance with their own rules, due process and the fundamental rights of their members.