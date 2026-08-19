Nigeria: No Visa Restrictions On Nigerians - South African Envoy

New Zimbabwe
Home Affairs
19 August 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

The South African Consulate in Lagos has dismissed reports that the mission has stopped issuing visas to Nigerians on the basis of anti-migrant protests in South Africa.

Prof. Bobby Moroe, Consul General of South Africa, made this known on the sidelines of a round-table organised by the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) with the theme, "South Africa's Xenophobia in Comparative Perspective".

Moroe said applicants who met the requirements for visas to visit his country would never be denied.

"Visas continue to be issued in spite of the ongoing protests and Nigerians are still visiting the country for tourism and other legitimate purposes.

"We wish to make it clear again that Nigerians under these circumstances faced today will never be discriminated against.

"No basis will justify why your visa is rejected except that you, for one reason or another may not have qualified with the requirements of the visa," he said.

Moroe also announced the recent introduction of South Africa's Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), a digital system designed to simplify and speed up travel authorisation for prospective visitors.

He said the system reduced documentation requirements and replaced aspects of the traditional visa application process.

According to him, prospective travellers can apply through their mobile devices, making the process faster, safer and more convenient.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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