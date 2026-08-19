Kenya: Angelique Kidjo Becomes First African Musician to Receive Walk of Fame Star

Legendary Beninese singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo has made history by a receiving a star on the Hollywood Boulevard, during an induction ceremony took place on August 18, 2026, at 7011 Hollywood Boulevard (across from the historic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel) in Los Angeles.

Receiving the 2854th star on the Boulevard in the Recording category, Kidjo is officially the first Black African artist and the first African musician to ever receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Overall, she is only the second African-born entertainer to be commemorated on the landmark, following South African actress Charlize Theron in 2005.

The hitmaking star, often hailed as "Africa's Premier Diva," was joined by a slew of industry friends and associates including acclaimed actor Willem Dafoe, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr., Nigerian star Adekunle Gold and Variety correspondent Angelique Jackson. Representatives from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, including President and CEO Ron Frierson and Executive Committee Member Jerry Neuman, were also in attendance for the unveiling of the 2,854th star.

In her acceptance speech, Kidjo told the crowd: "We Africans just don't know what we've given to the world, and what we continue giving to the world for the music to exist. Without us, there's no music possible on this planet."

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The five-time Grammy Award winner has spent more than 40 years bridging traditional West African music with American R&B, funk, jazz, and pop. Her expansive career includes iconic cross-genre collaborations with global powerhouses ranging from Alicia Keys and Sting to modern African superstars like Burna Boy and Davido.

Beyond her long repertoire of musical contributions, the honor also recognizes her tireless humanitarian work--including serving as a UNICEF and Oxfam Goodwill Ambassador and founding the Batonga Foundation, which champions the education and leadership of young women across West Africa.