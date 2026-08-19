Liberia: Lta Signs New Satellite Framework, Targets Digital Access Across Liberia

The Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) will on Wednesday, August 19, sign comprehensive Satellite Communications Guidelines, establishing a new regulatory framework for satellite services while opening the way for expanded and more affordable internet access across Liberia.

The Guidelines establish, for the first time, dedicated regulatory requirements for the provision and use of satellite communications services in Liberia, covering licensing, landing rights, satellite network operators, satellite service providers, satellite direct-to-device (D2D) services and transitional arrangements for existing satellite-based services.

The new rules are also expected to provide clearer regulatory certainty for international satellite companies seeking to provide capacity and services in Liberia, including Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb, Amazon Kuiper and other global satellite operators.

The LTA said the final Guidelines incorporate comments, concerns and recommendations received from telecommunications operators, government institutions, internet service providers and international satellite companies during an extensive public consultation process.

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Speaking in an interview ahead of the signing, LTA Commissioner for Consumer and Public Affairs, Patrick R. Honnah, said the new rules are closely linked to the government's longstanding objective of achieving universal connectivity.

"One of the critical milestones we look to achieve through these guidelines is to enable universal connectivity for the first time across the length and breadth of Liberia," Honnah said.

He said the government wants connectivity to be available to Liberians regardless of their location, including communities that have historically faced limited access to telecommunications infrastructure.

"One of the key policy objectives of the government over many years has been to ensure that consumers across the length and breadth of Liberia, whether you are in Kolahun, whether you are in Harper or whether you are in Cape Mount, should have access to connectivity," he said.

Honnah said the licensing of satellite services, particularly satellite broadband, will help address geographical barriers that have limited the expansion of conventional terrestrial telecommunications infrastructure.

"In satellite, the licensing of satellite services within Liberia, particularly satellite broadband services for the first time, has enabled Liberia to achieve this critical policy objective that today, irrespective of your location, you have access to the internet," he said.

According to Honnah, the benefits of satellite connectivity will extend beyond internet access, with the technology expected to support digital financial services, education, healthcare and government services.

He cited mobile money transactions, digital learning, remote connections between health centers and patients, digital education platforms and access to government services as areas that could benefit from the expanded connectivity.

"We expect satellite to now complement terrestrial-based services," Honnah said.

The signing follows a formal consultation process conducted pursuant to Part III, Section 11(4) of the Telecommunications Act of 2007 and the Consultation Process Guidelines for LTA Rules, Orders and Regulations, 2009.

The LTA launched the consultation on February 23, 2026, by publishing a Consultation Document inviting stakeholders to submit written feedback, inputs and comments by March 9.

The Authority subsequently held public consultation forums with licensed telecommunications service providers on March 5 and May 29.

On April 3, the LTA published a Consultation Report detailing its responses to written stakeholder submissions and invited additional comments by April 8.

Following extensive revisions to the draft Guidelines, the LTA on June 8 extended the consultation period until June 19, allowing stakeholders additional time to review and comment on the revised framework.

The consultation involved the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, mobile network operators, telecommunications infrastructure operators, internet service providers and several major international satellite companies.

Among the companies invited were Starlink Liberia, Eutelsat OneWeb, Amazon Kuiper, Intelsat/SES, Inmarsat/Viasat, Avanti Communications, Arabsat and Yahsat.

Several stakeholder recommendations were incorporated into the final Guidelines.

On satellite direct-to-device services, the LTA clarified that mobile network operators intending to use satellite-based services must obtain those services from satellite service providers holding valid and appropriate LTA-issued satellite licenses.

MNOs, however, remain regulated under other LTA-issued instruments and their respective licenses.

The Authority also clarified that landing rights alone do not authorize a satellite network operator to provide satellite communications services in Liberia.

Entities seeking to provide satellite services must possess the appropriate LTA-issued Satellite Communications License.

Stakeholders had requested that landing rights for non-geostationary satellite orbit (NGSO) systems be extended from five to 10 years, similar to the tenure granted to geostationary satellite operators.

The LTA retained the five-year period, explaining that the duration reflects the minimum expected lifespan of NGSO satellite systems and the rapidly evolving nature of satellite technology.

However, compliant operators will be able to initiate renewal proceedings under Section 8 of the LTA Landing Rights Authorization, providing a pathway for continued authorization.

The Guidelines also revise certain obligations imposed on satellite network operators.

The LTA agreed that Sections 2.5(c), (d) and (f), which contain end-user obligations, should apply to satellite service providers rather than satellite network operators. Section 2.5(b) will remain in place to enable the Authority to monitor and enforce regulatory compliance.

The new framework establishes a 12-month transitional period for existing LTA-licensed satellite-based services and their associated satellite network operators. New entrants will be required to comply fully with the Guidelines once they become effective.

The LTA also removed the requirement for foreign-licensed earth stations in motion (ESIMs) temporarily visiting Liberia to provide written notice at least seven business days before entering the country.

Instead, satellite network operators without LTA landing rights will file a one-time general notice identifying the operating frequencies and orbital positions of satellite systems serving visiting ESIMs.

The information must be updated when there are material changes, particularly changes in radio frequencies, to protect licensed satellite and terrestrial services from harmful interference and facilitate effective coordination.

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Another administrative requirement was removed after stakeholder concerns. The LTA agreed to eliminate the requirement for certified copies of foreign telecommunications licenses belonging to affiliates holding more than five percent shareholding.

The revised application requirements will accept certificates, authorizations or equivalent documents where a formal license does not exist.

However, the Authority maintained its proposed landing rights fees, explaining that the charges are administrative fees intended to recover the costs of processing applications and managing the shared use of national radio frequencies.

Stakeholders had also requested lower fees for satellite D2D services, citing a US$250,000 license fee, nine percent levy, three percent of annual gross revenue and a 0.5 percent universal access contribution.

The LTA said the fees had already been substantially reduced in the revised draft circulated during the extended consultation and retained the revised structure.

Following Wednesday's signing, the LTA said it will adopt and publish the Satellite Communications Guidelines and related documents, together with an Order giving effect to the Guidelines and providing transitional arrangements for existing licensed satellite services and their associated satellite networks.

The Authority expects the framework to provide greater regulatory certainty for satellite operators while creating opportunities to extend reliable connectivity to underserved communities.

Beyond internet access, the LTA sees satellite services as a potential driver of digital education, healthcare, commerce, financial services and access to government platforms, particularly in areas where terrestrial infrastructure remains limited.