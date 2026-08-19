Liberia Agrees to Receive 1,200 U.S. Deportees

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is the full text of a statement issued by the Government of Liberia announcing an arrangement with the United States to receive up to 1,200 third-country nationals being removed from the United States. The Daily Observer has submitted questions to Information Minister Jerolinmek M. Piah seeking further clarification on the terms, legal basis, costs and implementation of the arrangement. His responses will be published when received.

MONROVIA, AUGUST 18, 2026 -- The Government of Liberia announces an arrangement with the Government of the United States of America for the dignified, safe and timely transfer from the United States of America to the Republic of Liberia, of persons to be removed from the United States. The arrangement is based on an exchange of notes between the two countries on September 4 and September 10, 2025.

Liberia intends to accept up to 1,200 persons to be transferred from the United States of America within a year. The persons to be transferred to Liberia are Third Country Nationals, some of whom may wish to seek asylum in Liberia. Under the arrangement, those to be transferred from the United States of America to Liberia will include citizens or nationals of African and Western hemisphere countries who are medically authorized to travel.

The Government of Liberia announces further that the first batch of 20 individuals to be transferred to Liberia under the arrangement will arrive in the country on Thursday, August 20, 2026. Meanwhile the Government has made the necessary preparations for their reception at the Roberts International Airport and for their stay in Liberia.

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The Government wants to emphasize that those being brought to Liberia are not criminals and are not being prosecuted in any manner under United States or Liberian law. They are being received as guests of the Republic of Liberia in keeping with Liberia's long-standing tradition of being a country that has provided shelter to all those seeking refuge and protection from persecution, wars and other forms of conflict. The persons to be transferred from the United States of America to Liberia should therefore be accorded full Liberian hospitality whilst in Liberia, and shall remain free to depart the country when they so desire. However, any person being brought to Liberia, who desires to make Liberia their home, will be accorded the opportunity to apply for asylum in keeping with Liberian laws. The Government of Liberia intends to provide the transferred persons with the necessary support to seek protection in Liberia and to be safe during their stay here.

The transfer of persons to Liberia is not a transaction with a quid pro quo. Liberia has not demanded or received any compensation or promise of reward in exchange for its consent to participate in the program. Liberia will receive support to help manage the program and strengthen its migration system more broadly. Liberia's gesture is entirely humanitarian and in keeping with the country's longstanding traditions.

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Liberia, the first black African independent nation on the African continent has a long history of accepting people seeking refuge from political and other crises. As a matter of fact, Liberia itself was founded as a refuge for freed people of color - some of the formerly enslaved - from the United States of America and other parts of the world. The name Liberia comes from the Latin word liber, meaning "free," so Liberia means "land of the free." The country has maintained this tradition through the years. When Liberia stood as the only independent country in Africa during the period of European colonialism and domination, the country provided a safe haven for African freedom fighters in the struggles to liberate the rest of Africa, including Nelson Mandela who lived in Congo Town. Stateless African freedom fighters used Liberia as their residence and traveled the world with Liberian passports. Liberia has no history of deporting anyone for living in Liberia irregularly or without documentation.

In this case where Liberia has agreed to receive persons transferred from the United States, our decision to accept them is in keeping with existing Liberian tradition. As a country, we have always welcomed people who cannot return to their home of origin, and to reject these third country nationals would be acting against our best interest. Liberia sees this arrangement as an opportunity to showcase Liberian hospitality and goodwill towards all and we intend to maintain the tradition.

The Government of Liberia calls on our citizens and residents to treat those being transferred to Liberia with due courtesy and to accord them our true African hospitality.