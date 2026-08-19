Nigeria: Senator Yayi Intervenes As Actor Ogogo Finally Receives Medical Care, Admitted to Operating Theatre

APC governorship candidate for Ogun State, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, better known as Senator Yayi, has facilitated urgent medical attention for veteran actor Taiwo Hassan 'Ogogo'.

LEADERSHIP on Monday night reported that Ogogo's daughter, Kira, revealed that the actor was battling stage 4 cancer and had been denied chemotherapy by the hospital. She appealed to the public to recommend anyone who knows where they can treat him medically or traditionally, while making it clear that she wasn't trying to raise funds for him.

In a post shared online by actress Toyosi Adesanya, Senator Yayi has personally reached out to top cancer specialists to help Ogogo. She revealed that the veteran has been admitted to the operating theatre for treatment.

"Urgent Update on Ogogo.

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Prompt Medical Assistance Facilitated for Ogogo by APC Governorship Candidate

Distinguished Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (FCA), popularly known as Yayi, the Ogun West Senator and APC governorship candidate for Ogun State, has facilitated urgent medical assistance for veteran Nollywood actor Alhaji Taiwo Hassan (Ogogo).

Senator Yayi personally reached out to top cancer specialists, and we are grateful to learn that Ogogo has now been admitted to the operating theatre for treatment.

We pray for a successful procedure, complete recovery, renewed strength and many more years of good health for our beloved Nollywood legend.

A huge thank you to everyone who has prayed, offered suggestions, shared the appeal and shown concern for Ogogo. May God bless you all.

Ogogo, we are standing with you. You will come out stronger!