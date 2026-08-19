Nigeria: Commission Unveils Logo, Mascot for 8th Kwara Sports Festival

Kwara State Sports Commission has unveiled the logo and mascot for the 8th edition of the Kwara State Sports Festival.

The festival, which will be competed by athletes from the 16 local government areas of the state, will feature 28 sporting events, and will be held between August 21 and Saturday, August 29, 2026, at the George Agbazika Innih Stadium Complex, Ilorin.

Addressing the press in Ilorin, after the unveiling yesterday, the executive chairman of the Commission, Bola Magaji, who doubles as the Chairman of the Main Organising Committee (MOC), commended the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for creating the opportunity for the youths.

He equally commended the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and the chairmen of the 16 local government areas for supporting youth and sports development.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

While tracing the history of the National Sports Festival, which, according to him, saw Governor AbdulRazaq, Hameed Adio and himself in action for Kwara State, he highlighted that the revival of the State Festival in year 2000 was to sustain the tempo as a biennial event, but the government had to gap it with the renovation and construction of facilities at the Stadium Complex.

He added that the festival is also to showcase the facilities, talents, and different cultures, and also use it to promote and strengthen unity and togetherness in the state.

The chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Dr Steve Olarinoye, said that his committee is ready for the event, adding that over 60 per cent of the job has already been done, ahead of the opening ceremony.

He said that a total of 700 athletes, both male and female, are expected to participate in the fiesta from the 16 local government areas.

The 16 local government areas are expected to field a maximum of 100 athletes across different sports at the one-week-long multi-sport event.