Published: August 19, 2026

MONROVIA -- FM station owners and broadcasters in Grand Bassa County will meet their regulator across a table this week in the first of two workshops the Liberia Telecommunications Authority says are meant to close the distance between the country's radio operators and the rules they work under.

The two-day FM Radio Stakeholders Sensitization Workshop runs Thursday and Friday, Aug. 20 and 21, in Buchanan, and a second is set for north central Liberia in two weeks.

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The sessions are built around four themes: strengthening compliance and standards, promoting responsible broadcasting, enhancing collaboration among stakeholders, and preparing for future trends in the industry.

Ben A. Fofana, the LTA's commissioner for licensing and regulations, said the sector's problems have reached the point where the regulator has to go to the stations rather than wait for them.

"It has become imperative that we take steps in addressing some of today's challenges be-devilling the sector, especially in the areas of regulatory awareness, education and information, technical deficiencies, content concerns and stakeholders' disconnect," Fofana said.

Fofana said the Buchanan event is the first of a two pronged set of workshops intended as opening steps on those challenges.

Liberty Connect Liberia Inc., a Liberian information technology and communications firm, is facilitating the workshops in collaboration with the LTA. The sessions will feature specialists from the LTA, the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, and the telecommunications and broadcast sectors.

Participants will include station owners and managers, broadcasters, civil society leaders, local government representatives, students, women working in telecommunications and broadcasting, and youth representatives from Grand Bassa County.

FM radio remains the most accessible and influential form of mass communication in Liberia, reaching urban and rural audiences alike as a primary source of information.