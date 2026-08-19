Liberia: NTA Dedicates 20 Buses, Five Trucks As Government Pushes Public Transport Expansion

MONROVIA — The National Transit Authority on Tuesday dedicated and commissioned 20 buses and five cargo trucks, significantly expanding Liberia's public transportation fleet as the government pushes to improve affordable mobility and strengthen the movement of people and goods across the country.

The new vehicles were unveiled at a ceremony attended by government officials, NTA management and board members, private-sector partners and representatives of the business community.

The fleet expansion is expected to boost NTA's capacity to provide transportation services in Monrovia and other parts of the country, while the five cargo trucks are intended to support the movement of agricultural produce, merchandise and other goods to markets.

NTA Managing Director Edmund Ford described the commissioning as a historic milestone for the authority, crediting President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning for supporting the institution's recovery and expansion.

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Ford disclosed that when his management took over the NTA two years and six months ago, the authority had only US$41 and L$130,000 in cash balances, which he cited as evidence of the difficult financial condition in which the institution was found.

He said the government subsequently provided US$300,000 under NTA's 100-day deliverable budget for spare parts and operational equipment, followed by US$400,000 through the Public Sector Investment Project. The interventions, he said, enabled the authority to purchase three buses, repair existing vehicles and acquire fuel.

Ford said the latest fleet expansion followed planning conducted in early 2025, when the NTA was expected to receive 50 buses over a five-year period.

He said NTA entered into an arrangement with ABK Incorporated for the supply of 55 vehicles valued at US$3.94 million following negotiations over a financing model that would allow the authority to pay for the vehicles over time.

An initial payment of US$500,000 was made in June 2025, Ford said, with the remaining US$3.44 million scheduled for payment over two years beginning in January 2026.

Ford said the new buses will initially be deployed for special services, airport shuttle operations and the transportation of students under special arrangements.

He said the cargo trucks would support the transportation of farm produce and merchandise and could eventually be used under cross-border trade arrangements.

The NTA managing director called for partnerships with the Liberia Marketing Association, Ministry of Agriculture, World Food Programme and Food and Agriculture Organization to develop a more coordinated farm-to-market transportation system.

Ford also disclosed that the authority is working to introduce an electronic payment system aimed at improving revenue collection and reducing cash leakages.

He said NTA signed a US$248,000 contract with Labora, a Liberian-owned company, for the system and has already made an initial payment.

The authority is constructing a facility to house the system's data center, which Ford said is expected to be completed before December 2026.

Transport Minister Sirleaf Tyler said the commissioning represents an important development for Liberia's transportation sector, particularly for commuters in communities where access to reliable public transportation remains a challenge.

He said the new buses would benefit residents traveling from areas including Barnard Junction, New Georgia Junction, Du Port Road, Carway Junction and other communities.

"These buses represent more than just vehicles. They represent access, they represent opportunity, they represent dignity, and they represent hope for the traveling public," Tyler said.

Tyler also highlighted the potential impact of the five cargo trucks, saying they could help connect market women and other traders with markets across the country.

Recalling growing up watching his mother participate in market activities, Tyler said the trucks could help transport goods between market centers and ease some of the logistical challenges faced by traders.

He cautioned NTA management and employees that the vehicles are national assets and must be properly maintained, responsibly managed and protected from misuse.

The NTA board chairman said the commissioning should mark the beginning of a more efficient and financially sustainable authority.

"The board vision for NTA is transition from government dependence to a financially stable institution," he said.

He urged management to strengthen fare collection, pursue transportation contracts with government institutions and ensure that the new vehicles generate revenue while providing essential public services.

Deputy Public Works Minister for Administration A. Samuel Kadduna said the expanded fleet could also contribute to Liberia's economic development by improving the movement of workers, students, farmers and commercial goods.

He linked the expansion of NTA's transportation network to ongoing road construction across the country, particularly in southeastern Liberia.

Kadduna urged the authority to establish bus terminals in the counties, maintain affordable fares, provide reliable schedules and prioritize passenger safety.

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He also called for qualified drivers, improved customer service and preferential consideration for senior citizens, pregnant women and persons with disabilities.

ABK Incorporated's chief executive officer said the commissioning demonstrated the capacity of Liberian businesses to successfully deliver on major public-sector partnerships.

He urged the government and public to continue supporting Liberian entrepreneurs capable of supplying goods and services needed for national development.

A minister of state, representing President Boakai, told NTA employees that the president was proud of the authority's progress and urged management and staff to protect the gains made.

"You know what you met here. You saw what you met here when you came. You transformed what you met here," the minister said.

He challenged NTA employees to work with management, the board and government partners to sustain the authority's progress.

With the 20 buses and five cargo trucks now formally commissioned, the immediate test for the NTA will be whether the expanded fleet translates into more reliable and affordable public transportation, lower logistical costs and improved movement of people and goods across Liberia.