Nigerian Fans Drive Supersport's 19.1bn World Cup Digital Views

Nigerian football fans were among the biggest participants in SuperSport's digital FIFA World Cup 2026 experience, accounting for 21.2 per cent of users of the broadcaster's SuperSport Predictor, while Pidgin commentary generated the highest volume of organic social media discussion around its commentators.

The Nigerian engagement formed part of a wider digital performance that saw SuperSport record 19.1 billion social media views and 677 million video views across countries where it broadcast the tournament.

The figures, released on Friday, showed how SuperSport extended its World Cup offering beyond live television, using digital content, interactive platforms, local-language storytelling and creator-led programming to keep African fans engaged throughout the tournament.

The SuperSport Predictor registered 175,615 users, who made 3.81 million predictions during the competition. Nigeria accounted for 21.2 per cent of registered users, second only to South Africa, which contributed 29.5 per cent.

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The Predictor also recorded 257,299 game sessions and 160,749 completed challenges, representing an 83.1 per cent completion rate.

Across its digital platforms, SuperSport produced 817 videos for YouTube and TikTok, generating 677 million views, with the two platforms contributing 84 per cent of the total. Its content also generated 54.4 million engagements and built a paid audience of 11.4 million.

The broader #EverythingCanWait campaign alone generated 19.1 billion views across social platforms.

SuperSport's Pan-African creator programme added 18.1 million views and 8.8 million engagements, while creator content recorded an overall engagement rate of five per cent.

The broadcaster's website, SuperSport.com, attracted 10.1 million visitors during the World Cup period and generated more than six million football video views. It also recorded 417,591 referrals into DStv's OTT environment.

The digital strategy was closely integrated with DStv Stream. Its dedicated FIFA World Cup Hub recorded six million visits, while peak concurrent streams reached 933,000.

Local relevance was also central to the strategy. SuperSport said multilingual commentary generated strong positive sentiment, with Pidgin commentary attracting particularly high levels of organic discussion.

The results suggest that SuperSport's World Cup strategy was no longer simply about getting African audiences to watch matches. It was about turning them into participants, commentators, predictors, creators and distributors of the football conversation.

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For Nigeria, one of Africa's most football-obsessed markets, the numbers underline the growing importance of digital platforms and culturally familiar storytelling in how fans experience the world's biggest sporting event.