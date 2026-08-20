Nigeria: Edochie Targets Next Generation, Women's Participation in Golf

Nigeria's celebrity golfer, Chief Leo Edochie, has identified inspiring the next generation of golfers and increasing women's participation as key priorities in his efforts to grow the sport in Nigeria.

Edochie stated this after featuring in an invitational tournament at The Shire London, one of the United Kingdom's iconic golf destinations and the only course in the country designed by legendary golfer Seve Ballesteros.

"It was a fantastic experience to play in such a high-profile course," he says. "Though I had a solid round, it was not all about me. It's about showing those kids in Port Harcourt, Enugu, Kaduna or Lagos that The Shire is not out of their reach.

"Yes, I am honoured to be adored as Nigeria's celebrity golfer but my real goal is to inspire the next generation of golfers and enhance women's participation in the sport in our country. If my round here in London makes one person to pick up golf, then I'm as excited as hitting an eagle on a difficult hole".

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Edochie, who has become a prominent figure in Nigerian golf, said his involvement in the sport extends beyond personal achievement, with his activities increasingly focused on expanding access and creating opportunities for emerging players.

His appearance at The Shire, where he played alongside friends during an invitational in July, attracted attention both for his performance and his distinctive style.

The entrepreneur and philanthropist has also invested in promoting golf and supporting charitable causes, with plans underway for the Celebrity Golfer Leo Edochie Charity Golf Tournament, with proceeds expected to support charity.

As Chairman of the Python Golf Club Open tournament, Edochie plans to use the November competition to begin creating a stronger spectator culture around Nigerian golf.

"I'm deeply excited when I see other people following in my footsteps, not only by the way they dress but by also recording and airing their games.

"My next goal is to bring Nigerians to watch golf tournaments live, just like they watch football games. The merits are so much that we can't afford to miss out on the foreseeable opportunities.