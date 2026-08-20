Liberia: LERC Rejects Libenergy Tariff Appeal

-New Rate Takes Effect November

The Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC) has rejected LIBENERGY's request to reconsider its approved electricity tariff, maintaining an energy charge of US$0.22 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), which will now take effect on November 1, 2026.

LIBENERGY had asked the Commission to reinstate its proposed tariff of US$0.25/kWh, arguing that the US$0.22/kWh rate approved by LERC on July 6, 2026, was not cost-reflective. Alternatively, the company requested that implementation of the new tariff be postponed.

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In a statement issued Tuesday, LERC said it rejected the reconsideration request after reviewing LIBENERGY's application, supporting submissions, the tariff record and relevant provisions of the Electricity Law of Liberia, 2015.

According to the Commission, LIBENERGY failed to establish any legal, factual or procedural grounds that would justify reconsideration of the tariff decision.

LERC said the issues raised by the company largely repeated arguments that had already been considered during the tariff review process and did not identify any material error of fact or law.

"Accordingly, the Commission rejected the application," LERC said.

However, despite rejecting LIBENERGY's appeal, the regulator has deferred implementation of the approved tariff from August 1 to November 1, 2026.

LERC said the extension coincides with the expiration of a four-month compliance period previously granted to LIBENERGY to address identified deficiencies in its electricity services.

The Commission stressed that postponing implementation does not amount to a reversal or modification of its tariff decision and does not support LIBENERGY's claim that the approved rate is not cost-reflective.

Instead, LERC said the additional period is intended to give the electricity provider more time to undertake corrective measures and demonstrate measurable improvements in the quality, reliability and efficiency of its services.

The regulator said it will continue to closely monitor LIBENERGY's compliance with its regulatory obligations and commitments to improve service delivery.

LERC also assured customers, stakeholders and local government authorities that it remains committed to protecting the public interest through transparent, fair and evidence-based regulation and ensuring that consumers receive safe, reliable and efficient electricity services.