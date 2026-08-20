Liberia: Mary Broh Walks From Rice Trial

-As Court Completes 15-Member Jury Selection

The Government of Liberia has dropped all charges against former General Services Agency (GSA) Director-General Mary T. Broh in the ongoing criminal trial involving the alleged diversion of rice donated to Liberia by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Criminal Court "C" Assigned Judge Ousman F. Feika on Tuesday granted the prosecution's application for nolle prosequi, effectively removing Broh from the case while allowing the trial of the remaining defendants to proceed.

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The prosecution's decision comes as the court completed selection of a 15-member jury comprising nine women and six men, clearing the way for the substantive trial to begin Wednesday, August 19.

Broh was among 13 former government officials indicted in connection with the alleged diversion and misuse of Saudi-donated rice. All 13 defendants pleaded not guilty when arraigned before Criminal Court "C" on Monday, August 17.

According to the indictment, Liberia received 29,412 bags of 25-kilogram rice from Saudi Arabia in 2023. Prosecutors allege that 25,054 bags, valued at approximately US$425,918, were diverted through unauthorized transfers and distributions.

Besides Broh, those indicted include former Foreign Minister Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah; former Internal Affairs Minister Varney A. Sirleaf; and former Deputy Foreign Minister for Administration Thelma E. Sawyer.

Others are former National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) officials Augustine Tamba, Augustine M. Kollie, Henry O. Williams, Edward S. Konneh and Archievego M. Doe.

Also indicted are former GSA officials Edris Bility and Mamie Davies; former Deputy Internal Affairs Minister for Administration Momolu Johnson; and former NDMA Logistics Officer Rosetta L. Gbassay Bowah.

Prosecutors allege that several of the accused participated in meetings and decisions concerning the handling of the donated rice and exceeded their official authority in determining how the humanitarian commodity was transferred and distributed.

However, during Tuesday's proceedings, the State withdrew its case against Broh.

Judge Feika granted the prosecution's application, which the court said had been filed on July 3, 2025, ruling that the State acted within its authority under Chapter 18, Section 18.1 of Liberia's Criminal Procedure Law.

The judge subsequently ordered the Clerk of Court to return Broh's criminal appearance bond, or its value where applicable, and formally remove her name from the case.

The remaining defendants continue to face charges including theft of property, economic sabotage, misuse and illegal disbursement of public funds, misapplication of entrusted property, abuse of office and criminal conspiracy.

The State's decision to drop Broh from the case comes amid public debate over the government's handling of high-profile prosecutions involving current and former public officials.

The decision follows a separate prosecutorial action involving Montserrado County District #5 Representative Priscilla Cooper in the Capitol Building arson case, raising questions among critics about consistency in the prosecution of major criminal cases.

Prosecution Presents 90 Exhibits

During Tuesday's proceedings, prosecutors presented about 90 exhibits as part of the discovery process.

Defense lawyers raised concerns over some documents they said were missing or illegible, prompting Judge Feika to order the prosecution to provide clearer copies and the Grand Jury transcript.

The court also took judicial notice of an amended indictment filed by prosecutors and ordered that it form part of the official record.

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With no outstanding legal or factual issues preventing the case from proceeding, Judge Feika ordered the trial to move forward.

According to the indictment, 13,895 bags of the donated rice were transferred to a GSA warehouse, a move prosecutors contend fell outside the statutory mandate governing the NDMA.

The government further alleges that the defendants collectively interfered with the intended distribution of the rice, resulting in thousands of bags being diverted from their humanitarian purpose.

Jury Selection Completed

Meanwhile, Criminal Court "C" on Tuesday completed the selection of a 15-member jury to hear the case.

The panel comprises nine women and six men.

With the jury now constituted and Broh removed from the indictment, the substantive trial of the remaining 12 defendants is expected to begin Wednesday, August 19.