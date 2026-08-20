Liberia: Ex-Police Officer Guilty of Statutory Rape

-Sentencing Set for August 27 in Nimba

A jury at the Sexual Offenses Division of the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court has found 55-year-old former police patrolman Wessay W. Weah guilty of statutory rape involving a 16-year-old girl who was reportedly under police protection.

The verdict followed a trial over an incident that allegedly occurred during the early morning hours of May 9, 2026.

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According to court records, the 16-year-old was at the time under the custody and protection of the Women and Children Protection Section at the Ganta Police Depot.

Prosecutors alleged that Weah committed the offense while the teenager was under the care of the specialized police unit responsible for protecting women and children.

Weah, who reportedly served as a police patrolman for about two decades before leaving the Liberia National Police, was subsequently indicted and brought before the court to answer to the charge.

His trial began on August 11, 2026, at the Sexual Offenses Division Court in Sanniquellie.

Following the reading of the indictment in open court, Weah pleaded not guilty, prompting the case to proceed to a jury trial.

During the proceedings, prosecutors and defense lawyers presented evidence and arguments before the jury.

After deliberations, the jury returned a guilty verdict against the former police officer.

The court did not immediately impose a sentence following the verdict. Instead, the presiding judge scheduled final judgment and sentencing for Thursday, August 27, 2026.

Ahead of sentencing, the court ordered the Division of Probation at the Ministry of Justice to conduct a comprehensive presentence investigation and submit its report before the scheduled hearing.

The report is expected to provide information about Weah's background and other relevant factors to assist the court in determining the appropriate sentence under Liberian law.

The case has attracted public attention in Nimba County, particularly because the victim was reportedly under the protection of a police unit tasked with safeguarding vulnerable women and children at the time of the offense.

Weah remains convicted following the jury's verdict, with the penalty to be determined by the court at the August 27 sentencing hearing.