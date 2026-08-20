Liberia: LTA Takes Broadcast Reform Dialogue to Buchanan

-Hosts Two-Day FM Radio Stakeholders Workshop

The Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), in collaboration with Liberty Connect Liberia Inc., is hosting a two-day FM Radio Stakeholders Sensitization Workshop in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, as part of efforts to strengthen regulation and standards in Liberia's broadcast sector.

The workshop, scheduled for Thursday, August 20 and Friday, August 21, will focus on improving regulatory compliance, promoting responsible broadcasting, strengthening collaboration among industry stakeholders and preparing broadcasters for emerging industry trends.

According to the organizers, the initiative forms part of the LTA's ongoing efforts to address challenges confronting the country's FM radio industry, including regulatory awareness, technical deficiencies and concerns surrounding broadcast content.

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The workshop will be facilitated by Liberty Connect Liberia Inc., a Liberian information technology and communications firm, and will feature specialists from the LTA, Ministry of Information and the telecommunications and broadcasting sectors.

Participants are expected to include owners and managers of FM radio stations, broadcasters, civil society representatives, local government officials, students, women involved in telecommunications and broadcasting, and youth representatives from Grand Bassa County.

LTA Commissioner for Licensing and Regulations Ben A. Fofana said the engagement has become necessary because of challenges affecting the broadcast sector.

"It has become imperative that we take steps in addressing some of today's challenges bedeviling the sector, especially in the areas of regulatory awareness, education and information, technical deficiencies, content concerns and stakeholders' disconnect," Fofana said.

He said the Buchanan gathering will be the first of two workshops planned as initial interventions to address some of the challenges confronting Liberia's broadcast industry.

According to Fofana, a second workshop is expected to be held in north-central Liberia within two weeks.

FM radio remains one of Liberia's most widely accessible forms of mass communication, particularly in communities where access to television, newspapers and internet-based platforms is limited.

Radio stations across the country provide information, education and entertainment while also serving as platforms for public discourse and civic engagement.

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The LTA says strengthening compliance, technical standards and stakeholder cooperation is therefore important to improving the broadcast industry and ensuring that radio continues to contribute to national development.