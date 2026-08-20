Liberia: DCPOH, Konneh Clash Over Drug War

River Gee County Senator Francis Saidy Dopoh II has criticized Gbarpolu County Senator Amara M. Konneh over his continued public comments on Liberia's fight against alleged drug cartels, warning that discussing sensitive investigative matters could undermine prosecutions.

In a statement titled, "A Note to My Colleague, Senator Konneh," dated Tuesday, August 18, Dopoh acknowledged Konneh's concerns about the threat posed by drug cartels and his calls for greater accountability.

However, he cautioned that as a member of the Senate Committee on National Security, Konneh should exercise restraint in discussing sensitive security and investigative matters publicly.

According to Dopoh, lawmakers should ensure that their oversight efforts contribute to successful prosecutions rather than create potential legal challenges for the State.

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"When we make hyperbolic statements about the courts, or debate investigative details in public, we risk handing defense lawyers exactly the ammunition they need to claim political bias and get cases thrown out," Dopoh said.

He also warned that persistent public criticism could push the Executive Branch into a defensive posture rather than encourage cooperation with the Legislature.

"Let's refine our approach: Close the legal loopholes in our drug laws that defense teams exploit, push for formal committee briefings with security chiefs under oath, and keep our public commentary strictly procedural," Dopoh urged.

"That way we protect our constitutional oversight, keep the moral high ground, and make sure the state actually wins in court."

Dopoh argued that what some perceive as hesitation by the Executive Branch in handling the ongoing drug investigation should not automatically be interpreted as an attempt to cover up wrongdoing.

He suggested that authorities could be proceeding cautiously because of previous drug prosecutions that ended unsuccessfully in court.

According to him, rushing investigations into court without sufficiently developed evidence could result in acquittals and undermine the country's anti-drug campaign.

"If we push them to act prematurely in public, we risk repeating that exact disaster," he said.

Dopoh instead called on lawmakers to use their oversight authority to ensure security agencies build strong cases before suspects are brought before the courts.

"Instead of demanding immediate public declarations, we should use our oversight to ensure they are building an airtight, legally bulletproof case behind closed doors so that when these cartels finally face a judge, they actually go to prison," he said.

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The River Gee senator said this position was consistent with explanations provided by security authorities during a recent public hearing before the Liberian Senate.

Dopoh also reminded Konneh of drug prosecutions carried out during a previous administration in which Konneh served as a minister, arguing that suspects linked to a major drug case were eventually prosecuted and sentenced in the United States.

"The process works when we let it run its course," Dopoh concluded.

Konneh has been among lawmakers calling for transparency and accountability in Liberia's ongoing fight against illicit drug trafficking, particularly amid recent major cocaine seizures and investigations into possible links involving public and security officials.