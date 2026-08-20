Nigeria: Tinubu Asks Finance Minister to Update Nigerians On Administration's Progress

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has unveiled the Federal Government's "Reforms Scorecard," an initiative aimed at providing Nigerians with an account of the impact, costs and gains of the economic reforms introduced by his administration since 2023.

The President said the scorecard would provide Nigerians with details of what the reforms had achieved, the difficulties they had created and the greater economic costs the government believed had been avoided through the decisions.

Tinubu, in a message to Nigerians, recalled that when his administration began implementing the reforms in 2023, he promised that the difficult decisions would ultimately help build a stronger economy and a better future for the country.

He said the government was committed to being transparent about the outcomes of its policies and ensuring that Nigerians understood the rationale behind the decisions.

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"When we began this journey of reform in 2023, I promised that the difficult decisions we were making would serve the purpose of building an economy that works better for you and a country that is stronger for our children," the President said.

According to him, the Reforms Scorecard would present the achievements of the reforms, their costs and the "greater costs and harms" that the government said had been prevented by taking action.

Tinubu specifically directed the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, to provide an account of the figures, policy choices and progress recorded under the reform programme.

The President said Oyedele would explain the figures and choices behind the reforms, as well as the challenges that remain.

"I have therefore directed the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, to give an account to Nigerians, to explain the numbers, the choices we have made, the progress recorded, and the work that remains," Tinubu said.