Nigeria: Davido Was Target of Osun Convoy Attack - Police

Music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, was the target of the attack on the convoy of Osun State governor, according to the police.

Daily Trust had reported how security escorts of the governor engaged some unidentified men in a gun duel during the governor's visit to the palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo, earlier on Wednesday.

The governor had visited the monarch shortly after receiving his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

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His nephew, Davido, who was actively involved in the election, alongside his children, accompanied the governor to INEC office and the palace.

Some residents of Oja Oba Osogbo said gunshots caused panic for over 15 minutes as the men kept shooting sporadically while the governor's security detail returned fire.

Commenting on the incident, Police Public Relations Officer in Osun, Abiodun Ojelabi, said preliminary investigation revealed that members of Eye Confraternity were after Davido.

"One Adebayo Taoreed, popularly known as "Small Rugged", an ex convict, a suspected notorious thug and a member of eye confraternity allegedly attempted to gain access to Davido but was resisted by members of his security Team.

"The ensuing confrontation reportedly attracted other suspected gang members in the vicinity, who temporarily blocked the entrance to the palace and obstructed the movement of the convoy of the Governor."

Ojelabi said a 60-year-old man identified as Tajudeen Yusuf was shot dead during the gun duel.

"Shortly afterwards, the suspected gang members reportedly departed the vicinity and, however on their way, they allegedly shot Tajudeen Yusuf at Itaolokan area of Osogbo.

"Upon receiving the information, the police immediately mobilised a patrol team to the scene, where the victim was found lying in a pool of blood. He was promptly rushed to the University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, for medical attention. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead by the doctors on duty."

"The Command has commenced a full-scale investigation into the incident and intensified efforts to identify, apprehend and bring the fleeing suspects to justice.

"The Commissioner of Police (Election), Osun State Command, CP Samuel Etaifo, strongly condemns the dastardly act and assures members of the public that the Command will deploy all available resources to apprehend those responsible.

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"The Command therefore urges anyone with useful information that could assist the investigation to promptly approach the nearest police station or contact the Command through its official channels. Members of the public are also advised to remain calm and refrain from taking the law into their own hands."

The PPRO said the Police Command has commenced a full-scale investigation into the shooting incident.

Ojelabi said further updates on the incident would be provided as the investigation progresses.