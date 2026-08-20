Nigeria: Senate Summons NFF, Nsc Chiefs Over Nigeria's Dismal Football Performances

The Senate Committee on Sports has expressed concern over the declining fortunes of Nigeria's national football teams, following the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the Super Falcons' non-qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

The committee subsequently held an emergency meeting with the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, and President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Musa Gusau, to examine the factors responsible for the teams' recent poor performances.

The meeting, which was held in Abuja on Wednesday, was presided over by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, Senator Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central).

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Ningi said the session was convened at the prompting of the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who had expressed concern over the state of sports, particularly football, in the country.

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"I have the authority of the Senate President on this very important meeting, who recently asked me, 'Senator Ningi, what is happening in sports, what is happening in football?"' he said.

Ningi explained that the meeting was preparatory to a briefing he would present to the Senate when it resumes next month on the state of sports and football in Nigeria and measures being taken to reposition the sector for improved performances.

According to Ningi, one of the key issues discussed was the need for the NSC and NFF to strengthen their relationship and work together to improve the performance of Nigerian teams on the international stage.

He said the two bodies currently appeared to be operating at considerable distance from each other, stressing that greater collaboration was necessary to reverse the country's declining football fortunes.

"I called them to close ranks, that is, the Nigerian Football Federation and the National Sports Commission, because as it is today, they are wide apart," Ningi said.

He added that discussions between the two organisations were continuing, noting that efforts were already underway to improve coordination between them.

The senator said the emergency meeting was also aimed at determining why Nigerian football teams had continued to record disappointing results despite what he described as substantial support and motivational packages provided by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ningi recalled that the federal government had, under President Tinubu, provided significant financial incentives to Nigerian players and officials.

He said the gesture demonstrated the administration's commitment to motivating the country's sportsmen and women to succeed at international competitions.

"Recall, in a very long time, the government never compensated sportsmen and women, but the President, in his magnanimity, dished out a hundred thousand dollars each to players and officials," he said.

Ningi also noted that the President had significantly increased the budgetary allocation to the sports sector.

"Then what other motivation does a player or official need?" he asked, while expressing disappointment over Nigeria's failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

He also lamented the Super Falcons' failure to secure qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, saying the setbacks had caused widespread disappointment among Nigerians.

"We were all pained when we couldn't be in the World Cup in the United States and further pained by the failure of Super Falcons to make it to Brazil next year," he said.

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Ningi said the Senate was aware of calls from some football enthusiasts for the dissolution or disbandment of the NFF following the teams' poor performances.

He, however, stressed that any action taken by the government or legislature must comply with existing laws and international football regulations.

"My concern is that whatever action we must do, we must do it within the limits of the law. We must look at our laws, and we must also look at the FIFA statutes," he said.

He said the Senate would continue consultations with relevant stakeholders before deciding on appropriate measures to address the challenges facing Nigerian football.

The senator added that the committee would present its findings and recommendations to the Senate upon its resumption next month.