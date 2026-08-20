Nigeria: Govt Urges Nigerians to Dial 112 for Medical Emergencies, Releases State Numbers

According to NEMSAS, the emergency response system provides fast response, professional care and life-saving services, with first responders available 24 hours a day.

The federal government has urged Nigerians to dial 112 in emergencies requiring urgent medical assistance and has released state emergency call centre numbers.

The National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System (NEMSAS), in an update on Wednesday, said 112 serves as a central contact for emergency medical assistance.

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It said several states also had dedicated emergency call centre numbers to support faster responses to medical emergencies.

According to NEMSAS, the emergency response system provides rapid response, professional care, and life-saving services, with first responders available 24 hours a day.

The agency released emergency call centre numbers covering 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory, with most states using 112 alongside dedicated numbers.

In Abia, the listed emergency numbers are 112 and 08000000800, while in Adamawa, residents can call 112, 1755, or 07011111443.

Akwa Ibom residents can call 112, 08000022322 or 08000022422, while Anambra residents can use 112, 5111, 0800 220 0008 or 112.

For Bauchi, the listed numbers are 112 and 07038636433, while Bayelsa residents can call 112 or 0800 220 0223.

NEMSAS listed Benue's emergency call centre as "Not Operational," while Borno residents can call 112 or 08000000033.

Cross River has 112 as its listed emergency number, while Delta residents can call 112, 07041008130 or 07041008131.

For Ebonyi, the listed numbers are 112, 08086446891 and 08086445736, while Edo residents can call 112, 739 or 09037999871.

Ekiti residents can call 112, 08000606606, 08111111-22, -33, -44 or -55, while Enugu residents can use 112, 09074996090 or 07066466429.

Gombe residents can call 112 or 07033825646, while NEMSAS listed Imo's emergency call centre as "Not Operational."

Jigawa has 112 as its listed emergency number, while Kaduna residents can call 112 or 08064111599.

For Kano, the listed numbers are 112, 09019999920 and 09049999914, while Katsina and Kebbi each have 112 listed.

Kogi also lists 112 as its emergency number, while Kwara residents can call 112, 09062010001, or 09062010002.

Lagos residents can call 112 or 767, while Nasarawa residents can use 112 or 08144911269 for emergency assistance.

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For Niger, the listed numbers are 112, 0802 242 2953 and 0815 557 7513, while Osun residents can call 112, 08111110532 or 08111110561.

Ogun residents can call 112 or 08112000033, while Ondo residents can use 112 or 08055300300.

For Oyo, the listed emergency numbers are 112 and 615, while Plateau residents can call 112 or 09136982496.

Rivers residents can call 112, 09040222281, 09040222283 or 09040222285, while Sokoto residents can use 112, 07045963318 or 07071765080.

For Taraba, the listed numbers are 112, 07041122777 and 07041100777, while Yobe residents can call 112, 09169981792 or 08000090009.

Zamfara has 112 as its listed emergency number, while residents of the FCT can call 112, 09157892931 or 09157892932.

NEMSAS advised members of the public to save the emergency numbers and use them whenever urgent medical assistance was required.

The agency said its first responders were ready to provide quick response and professional care to help save lives during emergencies.

It urged Nigerians to dial 112 in emergencies, noting that the service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.