Nigeria: Retired Military Personnel Protest Delay Implementation of Pension Adjustment As Defence Ministry Reiterates Commitment to Veterans' Welfare

Abuja — The retired military personnel on Wednesday protested against delayed in the implementation of consequential pension adjustments, while security operatives comprising military and police personnel barricaded the Ministry of Defence in Abuja to prevent military pensioners from assembling for a the protest.

The military pensioners, who planned to converge in front of the ministry, were stopped from gathering at the location as security personnel were deployed to the area.

The retirees are demanding the implementation of pension adjustments arising from salary increases approved for serving military personnel, arguing that the corresponding adjustments should also reflect in the pensions of retired personnel.

The development followed an earlier confrontation between serving soldiers and the retired personnel after security operatives attempted to prevent the veterans from staging their protest at the ministry.

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The latest development is coming against the backdrop of repeated agitations by military retirees over unpaid pensions, allowances and other entitlements.

In July 2026, the Federal Government sought to avert a planned protest by military veterans over delays in implementing the approved Armed Forces salary increase and the corresponding pension adjustment.

The retirees had also staged protests in December 2024 and January 2025 over unpaid entitlements. In December 2024, they shut down the Federal Ministry of Finance in Abuja, demanding payment of outstanding salary increments, pension adjustments, palliatives and the Security Debarment Allowance, among other benefits.

In a swift response to the Wednesday protest, the ministry of defence reaffirmed the Federal Government's commitment to addressing the welfare, remuneration and pension concerns of military veterans, assuring them that the issues raised are receiving the attention they deserve.

In a statement, the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd), assured representatives of military veterans who visited him at the Ministry of Defence, Ship House, Abuja.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Mr Richard Pheelangwah, the Minister acknowledged the immense sacrifices and distinguished service of Nigeria's military veterans, stressing that their welfare remains a priority of Government.

General Musa stated that concerns relating to wage and pension adjustments are receiving urgent attention, with relevant military, pension and financial authorities being engaged to achieve a fair, sustainable and implementable resolution that ensures veterans are not unfairly disadvantaged.

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He appealed for calm, patience and constructive engagement, noting that sustained dialogue remains the most effective means of resolving outstanding concerns while preserving the dignity, honour and mutual respect befitting those who have served the nation.

The Minister further explained that any adjustment to veterans' entitlements must be properly computed, adequately funded and implemented in accordance with extant approvals, regulations and due process, in order to guarantee sustainability and avoid unintended disparities.

He assured the veterans that the Ministry would sustain engagement with their representatives and provide appropriate updates as progress is made towards resolving the issues raised.

The Minister reiterated that the Federal Government deeply values the patriotism, courage and sacrifices of Nigeria's military veterans and remains committed to ensuring that their service to the nation is recognised not only in words, but through sustained attention to their welfare and legitimate entitlements.