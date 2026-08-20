Nigeria: Army, DSS, Vigilantes Kill 24 Bandits, Foil Mass Kidnap in Katsina Community, Rescue Victims

At least 24 bandits were killed on Tuesday after soldiers of the Nigerian Army, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), Katsina Community Watch Corps foiled an attempt to mass-kidnap persons in Gidan Bawa village, Kandarawa Ward, Bakori Local Government Area of the state.

According to a security source, the operation followed sustained intelligence which uncovered plans by about 40 gunmen loyal to notorious bandit kingpin, Isiya Kwashen Garwa, to invade the village and abduct many residents, especially women and children.

The plot, sources said, was intended to replicate the mass abduction of residents of Woro community in Kwara State, ostensibly to embarrass the government.

Acting swiftly on the intelligence, DSS operatives mobilised the Community Watch Corps, and the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) from Guga camp, and ambushed the bandits.

The source disclosed that the joint security operatives neutralised 24 bandits and rescued the abducted villagers.

Security operatives also recovered 19 stolen cattle from the community during the raid.

The source added that there were ongoing efforts to track down the fleeing bandits.