Liberia: Was VP Taylor's Arrest Lawful?

MONROVIA — Questions are mounting over whether the arrest and detention of former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor in connection with Liberia's ongoing multimillion-dollar cocaine investigation followed proper legal procedures, as police insist their actions were lawful and based on credible evidence.

Taylor was reportedly on her way to Roberts International Airport to travel outside Liberia when security officers stopped her and directed her to accompany them to the headquarters of the Liberia National Police (LNP) for questioning.

Video footage circulating on social media appeared to show the former Vice President asking officers to allow her to return home to contact her lawyer before proceeding with them, but the request was denied. She was subsequently escorted to Police Headquarters.

Shortly afterward, Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman said Taylor had initially been brought in for questioning. She, however, remained in police custody for several hours as investigators continued their probe.

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The circumstances have triggered debate over whether police properly exercised their investigative and arrest powers, particularly regarding the manner in which Taylor was stopped from traveling and taken into custody.

Critics have questioned whether Taylor was adequately informed of the reasons for the police action and whether authorities had obtained the necessary legal authorization to prevent her from leaving the country at the time she was stopped.

The opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) accused authorities of treating Taylor unfairly and argued that other individuals, including current government officials, should also face scrutiny in the cocaine investigation.

The party further claimed that video footage of the encounter showed that Taylor was not immediately informed why she was being taken to Police Headquarters, describing the incident as a violation of her rights.

Tensions surrounding the case later spilled over at Police Headquarters, where some former government officials and opposition figures who had gone to show solidarity with Taylor were reportedly denied entry, with at least one former official escorted from the premises.

Coleman Defends Police Action

Police Inspector General Coleman, however, rejected suggestions that the action against Taylor was arbitrary.

Speaking during a government briefing, Coleman said investigators had been gathering evidence in the cocaine investigation before learning that Taylor was preparing to leave the country.

According to him, investigators believed they had gathered sufficient evidence to proceed with further legal action and were preparing to seek judicial authorization when they were informed of Taylor's planned departure.

"Unfortunately, when VP Taylor tried to leave the country again, when security was notified, we had to immediately stop it," Coleman said.

He maintained that investigators had credible evidence pointing to activities they wanted Taylor to answer questions about and did not want her to leave Liberia while the investigation was continuing.

"We are investigators. We have different evidence. We have credible evidence pointing to the activities of the former Vice President," Coleman said.

According to the police chief, investigators were in the process of obtaining an arrest warrant when they learned that Taylor was attempting to depart the country, prompting security officers to intervene.

"We follow the lead. Nothing is being done arbitrarily. We follow the lead," he said.

Coleman urged the public to critically examine the circumstances surrounding the investigation rather than assume that authorities were selectively targeting particular individuals.

"I think Liberians should be very critical and analytical," he said, maintaining that investigators would pursue individuals wherever the evidence leads.

Mandate to 'Dismantle' Network

Coleman said the Joint National Security Investigative Team was mandated by the National Security Council to investigate the drug case and dismantle the alleged trafficking network behind it.

According to him, the mandate extends beyond making arrests and seizing narcotics to identifying the people, structures and connections supporting the alleged cartel.

"The Joint National Security Investigative Team has got a mandate from the National Security Council of the Republic of Liberia, and that mandate is not just about arrest and seizure. It's about dismantling the cartel network," Coleman said.

He said investigators were examining the historical roots of the alleged network because authorities believe its activities predate the current investigation.

"We have to go to the roots. Indeed, it did not start today, so we had to go back to where it started," Coleman said.

Due-Process Questions Remain

Despite the police explanation, the circumstances surrounding Taylor's initial detention raise questions that ultimately depend on the specific legal authority relied upon by investigators.

Among the issues are whether police had lawful grounds to take Taylor into custody without an arrest warrant; what legal authority was used to prevent her departure from Liberia; when she was formally informed of the allegations against her; and whether all constitutional safeguards governing arrest, detention and access to legal counsel were observed.

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Questions have also been raised over how long Taylor could legally remain in police custody before being brought before a court.

The Constitution of Liberia provides protections against arbitrary arrest and detention and requires authorities to observe due process when restricting an individual's liberty. Whether those requirements were satisfied in Taylor's case would depend on the circumstances, documentation and legal justification surrounding the police action.

Taylor was subsequently charged with multiple offenses under the Controlled Drug and Substance Act of 2023, the Penal Law of Liberia and the Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Law.

The subsequent filing of charges, however, does not by itself resolve questions about whether every step taken during the initial detention complied with applicable legal requirements.

Coleman maintains that the police acted within their authority, that the action was evidence-driven and that investigators would not pursue individuals unless evidence pointed to their involvement.

As the case moves into the judicial process, the legality of the initial police action could ultimately become a matter for the courts if challenged by Taylor's lawyers.

The charges against the former Vice President remain allegations. She is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty before a court of competent jurisdiction.