Liberia: CBL Governor Calls for Stronger Regional Banking Supervision, Cyber Resilience

The Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), Henry F. Saamoi, has urged West African regulators to deepen supervisory cooperation, strengthen cyber resilience, and accelerate financial sector reforms to safeguard stability and advance regional integration. He made the call while delivering the keynote address at the virtual 58th Meeting of the College of Supervisors of the West African Monetary Zone (CSWAMZ).

Governor Saamoi stressed that financial stability can no longer be pursued within national borders alone. With banking groups, payment systems, and financial risks increasingly regional, he emphasized the need for stronger cross-border cooperation, timely information sharing, and greater transparency among supervisory authorities.

He outlined three priorities for regional supervisors: Timely exchange of supervisory information, convergence of reporting standards and supervisory metrics and transparency in addressing emerging challenges within financial institutions.

"These elements are essential for crisis prevention and long-term stability in the region's banking sector," he noted.

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Highlighting Africa's rapid digital transformation, Governor Saamoi called for stronger oversight of fintechs, cloud service providers, and digital payment infrastructures. He underscored that cyber resilience is now a core pillar of financial stability and urged regional coordination on cybersecurity standards, incident reporting, and operational resilience. He also emphasized the growing role of Supervisory Technology (SupTech), including automated reporting and advanced analytics, in modern oversight.

Sharing Liberia's progress, the Governor referenced the launch of the country's Inclusive Instant Payment System, Pay Na-Na, in December 2025. The platform enables real-time interoperability among banks, mobile money operators, microfinance institutions, fintechs, and government agencies--advancing financial inclusion, efficiency, and transparency.

Governor Saamoi further called for modernized banking laws and regulatory frameworks to keep pace with innovation. He urged continued implementation of the WAMZ Model Act, stronger bank resolution frameworks, comprehensive legislation on digital financial services and cybersecurity, and adoption of international prudential standards, including Basel II and III.

As part of Liberia's contribution to regional reform, he announced that the CBL will host a National Conference on the Resolution of Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) in Monrovia from September 9-11, 2026. The event will convene policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, development partners, and legal professionals to address one of the most significant constraints to private-sector credit growth and economic development.

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Concluding his remarks, Governor Saamoi reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to regional cooperation and modernization:

"The future of financial stability in West Africa will not be determined by the strength of any single institution, but by the strength of our collective resolve to cooperate, innovate, and build resilient financial systems that serve our people."