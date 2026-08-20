Liberia: CDC Condemns Taylor Questioning

MONROVIA — Liberia's main opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) has condemned the questioning of former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor in connection with the ongoing cocaine investigation, accusing the government of attempting to intimidate and scapegoat opposition figures.

CDC National Chairman Atty. Janga Augustus Kowo described the action against Taylor as part of what he called a government "strategy of intimidation," declaring that the approach was "dead on arrival."

His comments followed Taylor's designation as a person of interest in the ongoing cocaine investigation and her subsequent appearance at the headquarters of the Liberia National Police (LNP) for questioning.

Taylor was earlier prevented from leaving Liberia while preparing to travel to Accra, Ghana, where she was expected to attend a women's forum.

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The former Vice President said she was informed that she was not permitted to leave the country and was instructed to report to the police. She later complied with the directive and appeared at Police Headquarters for questioning.

Reacting to the development, Kowo accused the government of attempting to shift attention from the alleged involvement of government and security officials in the cocaine investigation.

"Your strategy is dead on arrival! You cannot intimidate us! You cannot scapegoat the government's complicity in the cocaine case as evidenced by all the dismissals and suspensions of government security actors and other officials," Kowo said.

He added: "Harassment of former Vice President H.E. Jewel Howard Taylor won't help the government."

Kowo said the CDC would demand full accountability from government officials and security personnel linked to the investigation.

"There will be full accountability of the government and government actors for this cocaine," he said.

The CDC chairman, however, did not provide evidence in his statement to substantiate his allegation that the government was complicit in the cocaine case.

The cocaine investigation has led to the dismissal and suspension of several government and security officials as authorities seek to establish the extent of an alleged transnational narcotics network operating in Liberia.

The government has maintained that the investigation will follow the evidence regardless of the political affiliation, nationality, official position or social status of individuals implicated.

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Justice Minister Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh later announced that Taylor had been charged under provisions of the Controlled Drug and Substance Act of 2023, the Penal Law of Liberia and the Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Law.

The charges include allegations of illicit trafficking of a controlled drug or substance, criminal solicitation, criminal facilitation, criminal conspiracy, and money laundering, among others.

The government has emphasized that the charges constitute allegations and that Taylor remains presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty before a court of competent jurisdiction.