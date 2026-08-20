Liberia: 'Ex-VP Howard Taylor Connected to U.S.$317m Drugs Case'

The fight against illicit drugs has entered a politically explosive phase after Police Inspector General Gregory O. W. Coleman emphatically placed former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor within a trafficking network linked to the country's reported US$317 million cocaine seizure, while Justice Minister and Attorney General Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh defended the government's decision to stop her from leaving the country and subsequently bring her into custody.

Coleman's assertion is considerably stronger than simply describing Howard-Taylor as a person of interest.

Asked directly whether the former Vice President was connected to the cartel, the Police IG said, "Anyone within the network's operations, state or non-state actor, is part of the investigation, which is where Taylor fits."

The statement represents one of the most consequential allegations yet made by a senior Liberian security official against a former national leader.

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It also raises fundamental questions about the scale of the alleged drug network, the extent of its penetration into the Liberian political and security structures, and whether the government's investigation can translate the Police IG's public assertion into admissible evidence capable of surviving scrutiny in court.

Howard-Taylor has not been convicted of any crime and is presumed innocent unless and until the allegations against her are proven in court.

Howard-Taylor's implication dramatically changes the political character of the narcotics investigation. She is not a peripheral political figure. She served as Vice President from 2018 to 2024 under former President George Manneh Weah and is now standard bearer of the National Patriotic Party.

Her reported detention therefore means that the government's anti-drug campaign has moved beyond suspected traffickers and alleged logistical facilitators to a former occupant of one of the highest offices in the Republic.

That is precisely why Coleman's statement carries such weight. He is not merely saying investigators want to question Howard-Taylor. He is saying investigators believe she falls within the operational network they are attempting to dismantle.

The distinction is important. A person of interest may possess information about a criminal investigation without being part of the alleged criminal enterprise. Coleman's formulation goes further by placing Howard-Taylor within the network's scope.

The ultimate question, however, will be whether prosecutors can demonstrate that connection through evidence.

The government's case concerns an estimated 3,971 kilograms of cocaine, reportedly valued at approximately US$317 million, discovered along the Roberts International Airport Highway in Duazon, Margibi County. It is one of two major narcotics cases currently dominating Liberia's public debate.

The Police IG specifically distinguished the two investigations.

According to Coleman, "Taylor is connected to the $317M case... She is not connected to the $19 million case."

That clarification is important because public discussion has increasingly merged the two cases into one broader cocaine scandal. The government, however, says they represent separate investigations.

The distinction matters legally because evidence linking Howard-Taylor to the $317 million shipment cannot simply be inferred from evidence developed in the $19 million case.

Each prosecution must establish its own factual and legal foundation.

Coleman's explanation suggests that investigators are pursuing something larger than the seizure of a shipment.

He said the $317 million case is connected to a drug-trafficking organization involving individuals identified as Nicolas, Michael and Taras, whose operations allegedly extended into Liberia.

According to the Police IG, the organization established operations in La Brea as a continuation of a network from the previous administration.

That allegation is central to understanding why the investigation has expanded into former government officials and security personnel.

The government's theory appears to be that Liberia was not simply being used as a transit point by foreign traffickers.

Rather, investigators are examining whether the network had local facilitators, institutional access and political or security connections that allowed it to operate.

If proven, that would represent a substantially more serious national-security problem than the presence of narcotics alone.

It would suggest the alleged trafficking network had developed enough local infrastructure to exploit weaknesses inside the state.

The Police IG also directly addressed allegations that the investigation is targeting the previous administration.

He rejected that characterization, saying the investigation originated from a National Security Council mandate to dismantle the cartel network at its roots.

That explanation is politically significant.

The cocaine investigation inevitably carries political implications because several current and former officials have been drawn into it.

The government therefore faces accusations that it is using the drug case to target political opponents.

Coleman's response is essentially that the investigation's starting point is not political affiliation but the alleged structure of the trafficking organization.

His position is that investigators have followed the network backward -- even into the previous administration--because that is where the evidence allegedly led them.

That argument will ultimately stand or fall on the evidence.

If individuals from different political affiliations and institutions are investigated consistently, the government's claim of an evidence-driven investigation becomes more credible.

If only political opponents are targeted while similarly situated individuals are ignored, the "witch hunt" allegation could gain traction.

The circumstances surrounding Howard-Taylor's detention are likely to become an important part of the legal and political debate.

According to the information provided, she was stopped at Roberts International Airport as she prepared to travel to Accra, Ghana, for a women's leadership forum.

Coleman said, "When Taylor attempted to leave the country the day Joint Security was notified, she had to be immediately stopped."

He said investigators had already gathered sufficient evidence and proceeded toward a grand jury indictment that was sealed until the Justice Minister authorized its unsealing.

Justice Minister Tweh says the circumstances were justified because the matter had been elevated to a national-security investigation.

He said the Joint National Security Investigative Team has authority to prevent named individuals from leaving Liberia where credible evidence exists and that the team had credible evidence connecting Howard-Taylor to the investigation.

That is a serious assertion of state power.

The government's justification, therefore, is not that Howard-Taylor was detained arbitrarily, but that investigators believed immediate action was necessary to prevent her departure while the investigation and indictment process were being secured.

The contradiction over "voluntary" appearance

There is an important nuance in the account of Howard-Taylor's detention.

Police had initially characterized her appearance at LNP headquarters as voluntary, with the former Vice President appearing with her legal team as a person of interest.

But Coleman's subsequent explanation makes clear that she had first been stopped from leaving the country.

Tweh's assertion that the process can be "checked against the law for any rights violations" is particularly important.

Coleman says investigators did not need to question Howard-Taylor before seeking the indictment because the Joint Security Investigative Team had gathered sufficient evidence.

The indictment was reportedly sealed until Tweh authorized its unsealing. From an investigative perspective, the strategy has an obvious rationale.

Coleman's assertion is politically powerful, but it is not itself proof of guilt. The Police IG can announce what investigators believe. The prosecution must prove what actually happened

The prosecution must establish the conduct that allegedly makes her criminally responsible.

Tweh's position is equally important because the Justice Minister represents the bridge between the investigation and the criminal prosecution.

His central argument is that the government's actions were based on credible evidence and that the case has been elevated to a national-security matter.

He has also emphasized that the government is pursuing the network rather than merely individual drug couriers.

That approach is significant. The country's previous experience with narcotics enforcement has often focused public attention on people caught physically possessing drugs.

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But international trafficking networks are rarely built solely around the individual carrying the shipment.

They require, financing, logistics, transportation, communications, access, storage, protection and distribution. Tweh's position suggests that the government intends to pursue these layers. That would represent a more sophisticated approach to combating organized narcotics trafficking.

The Justice Minister has framed the case in stark national terms, "No office is too high. No political connection is too powerful. No nationality provides immunity, and no individual is beyond the reach of the law."

That statement is arguably the political centerpiece of the government's case. It sends a message to Liberians and to international partners that the administration is prepared to investigate powerful individuals. But the statement also creates a high standard for the government.

It provides the government with a direct answer to claims that the case is a political campaign against former CDC officials. But it also creates a burden.

If investigators claim that the network originated or continued operating through relationships established under the previous administration, prosecutors must eventually demonstrate those relationships through evidence.

The phrase "previous administration" cannot itself become evidence of criminality. Nor can political affiliation.

The government's strongest defense against accusations of political prosecution will therefore be transparent, consistent and evidence-based prosecution.

Despite the emphatic statements from Coleman and Tweh, significant questions remain.

The investigation is already touching several other officials and institutions. The Howard-Taylor case is therefore bigger than the former Vice President.

It is a test of whether national institutions can confront allegations of high-level involvement in organized crime without compromising the principles they are supposed to defend.