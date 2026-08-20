Liberia: LTA Urges Global Satellite Community to Invest in Liberia

The Chairperson of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), Clarence K. Massaquoi has called on international satellite operators and investors to explore opportunities in Liberia, following the Authority's adoption of new Satellite Communications Guidelines designed to create a predictable regulatory environment for the rapidly growing sector.

Massaquoi made the call Wednesday, August 19, during the official signing and adoption of the Guidelines, describing the move as a major milestone in Liberia's efforts to expand digital connectivity, attract investment and build a more resilient telecommunications infrastructure.

He said the new framework is intended to provide satellite operators with clearer rules while ensuring that their services operate in the public interest and comply with Liberia's telecommunications laws.

"I'd like to firstly thank all of you for joining us as we sign and adopt the LTA's Satellite Communications Guidelines," Massaquoi declared.

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"This is a monumental achievement for the telecommunications sector, our better digital landscape, and the rest of our society."

According to Massaquoi, Liberia is not merely introducing another regulatory instrument but is positioning itself to take advantage of the opportunities presented by satellite technology and the wider global digital economy.

"Today, we are not simply signing a regulatory instrument. We are taking a decisive step to connect our country, create opportunities, and empower our people," he said.

"We aim to enable markets, attract investment, and unlock the full power of digital connectivity, connecting people with possibilities, transforming lives, and supporting economic growth and national development."

Massaquoi specifically invited the international satellite industry to consider Liberia as a destination for investment, emphasizing that the new Guidelines establish a regulatory framework under which satellite operators can enter and provide services in the country.

"The LTA would like to extend an open invitation to the global satellite community to come and join us," he said.

"The LTA is also inviting international satellite operators and investors to explore opportunities in Liberia under the new regulatory framework."

The call comes as satellite communications are increasingly being integrated into telecommunications systems around the world, particularly in areas where traditional terrestrial infrastructure is expensive or difficult to deploy. Industry data released this month shows growing global activity around non-terrestrial networks, including satellite-to-device services, satellite backhaul and partnerships between satellite operators and telecommunications companies.

Liberia has already entered the satellite connectivity era through services such as Starlink, while the LTA has been developing a broader regulatory framework in anticipation of additional operators entering the market. Earlier this year, LTA Chairman Massaquoi said the Authority wanted regulations in place before more satellite operators arrived in Liberia.

Massaquoi said satellite technology could help address one of Liberia's longstanding telecommunications challenges: reaching communities that remain beyond the practical or commercial reach of conventional mobile and fixed networks.

"These guidelines enable satellite connectivity to support nationwide access to communications services for consumers and operators while ensuring that such services are regulated in the public's interest," he said.

He explained that satellite broadband could provide high-speed internet to homes and businesses in areas where mobile and fixed networks are limited or unavailable.

"Satellite broadband brings high-speed internet to homes and businesses beyond the reach of mobile and fixed networks," Massaquoi said.

He added that satellite backbone services could also allow mobile operators to connect communities where telecommunications towers are limited or absent.

"Satellite backbone lets mobile operators connect areas where towers are limited or absent," he said.

Massaquoi further pointed to the potential of next-generation direct-to-device satellite services to expand mobile coverage into rural areas.

"Next-generation direct-to-device satellite services will extend mobile coverage to rural communities," he said.

The LTA Chairperson said satellite technology could therefore become an important component of Liberia's broader effort to build an inclusive digital society.

Beyond expanding access, Massaquoi emphasized the importance of satellite connectivity as a backup to Liberia's existing telecommunications infrastructure.

He said the country cannot afford to depend on a single connectivity route, particularly given the potential impact of submarine fiber-optic cable disruptions.

"Liberia needs a resilient and widely accessible communication infrastructure to build an inclusive digital society," Massaquoi said.

"We must guard against nationwide outages by establishing multiple means of connectivity, subsea fiber cables, cross-border links, and now satellite connectivity."

He said international satellite capacity could provide an alternative connection whenever submarine cables or other terrestrial networks experience outages or failures.

"International satellite capacity gives us a secondary connectivity when the overseas cable experiences outages or failures," he stated.

The approach is consistent with wider industry trends, as satellite backhaul is increasingly being considered as a way to improve network resilience and extend terrestrial connectivity to areas where fiber deployment is difficult or costly.

While extending an invitation to international investors, Massaquoi made clear that satellite companies seeking to operate in Liberia will be required to comply with national regulations.

"We are not opening our skies without safeguards," he stressed.

Under the new Guidelines, satellite networks operating in space must be authorized by the LTA before connecting to network services in Liberia.

Commercial satellite service providers intending to operate in Liberia will also be required to obtain the appropriate licenses and operate within the country's telecommunications regulatory framework.

Massaquoi said the system is designed to ensure that the growth of satellite communications does not compromise consumer rights, data protection, service quality, national resources or regulatory oversight.

"They create a level playing field where satellite and terrestrial operators providing similar services play the same role and establish safeguards for consumers' data protection, service quality, and effective use of scarce national resources," he said.

The new framework is particularly significant because satellite communications can involve foreign-based companies operating infrastructure that crosses national borders. The Guidelines therefore seek to establish Liberia's authority over satellite services provided within its territory while ensuring that operators comply with applicable national requirements.

LTA Commissioner for Engineering and Technology Emmanuel J. Paygar said the new Guidelines represent a fundamental change in how Liberia regulates satellite communications.

"As head of Engineering, it is an honor to stand here as we sign these Satellite Guidelines," Paygar said.

He explained that the LTA is moving from a terminal-based licensing approach to a service-oriented licensing framework that covers satellite networks, operators and services.

"The guidelines represent a transition from a terminal-based licensing approach to a service-oriented licensing framework for satellite networks, operators, and services," Paygar stated.

He said the new approach covers both the space and earth segments of satellite communications technology, providing the regulator with a more comprehensive mechanism for overseeing satellite operations.

"A new framework provides a more comprehensive approach to regulating satellite services covering both the space and earth segments of satellite communications technology," he said.

Paygar disclosed that the Guidelines followed a regulatory impact assessment, extensive benchmarking and consultations with regional and global regulatory bodies.

He said the process was undertaken to develop a framework capable of regulating satellite networks operating in space as well as satellite operators providing services within Liberia's territorial jurisdiction.

According to him, the Guidelines provide a streamlined and transparent licensing process and mechanisms for regulatory oversight of satellite services.

"The guidelines provide a streamlined process and transparent mechanisms for the licensing and regulation of satellite services," Paygar said.

"This approach seeks to regulate the use of national spectrum resources by satellite networks in space and provide regulatory oversight of the space operators providing satellite services in Liberia."

Paygar also disclosed that existing satellite-based services licensed by the LTA will be given a 12-month period to comply with the new framework once the Guidelines receive legal effect.

"Upon assigning the order-giving effect to these guidelines, the LTA provides a 12-month period to facilitate compliance of existing satellite-based services licensed by the LTA," he said.

The compliance period is expected to give existing operators time to adjust their operations, licensing arrangements and technical systems to the new regulatory requirements.

Paygar thanked the LTA's engineering, legal and regulatory teams for their role in developing the Guidelines.

"I want to thank our incredible engineers, the legal and regulatory teams who worked tirelessly to draft these guidelines," he said.

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For his part, Minister of Posts and Telecommunications and LTA Board Chairman Sekou M. Kromah commended the Authority for adopting the Guidelines and emphasized the government's commitment to using digital technology as a driver of national development.

Kromah said satellite technology could help bridge connectivity gaps in rural and underserved communities while supporting critical sectors including education, healthcare, government services, businesses, disaster response and national development.

He said the government remains committed to digital transformation, investor confidence and the development of an inclusive, secure and resilient digital environment.

The government's broader digital policy agenda similarly emphasizes the use of information and communications technologies to support economic development and social inclusion across Liberia.

The adoption of the Guidelines places Liberia at an important point in the development of its telecommunications sector, particularly as satellite technology becomes increasingly integrated with traditional mobile and broadband networks.

Massaquoi said the LTA's objective is to create an environment where innovation and investment can flourish while ensuring that the public interest remains protected.

The Authority's regulatory reforms come as Liberia seeks to expand connectivity, improve service quality and encourage investment in telecommunications infrastructure. The LTA has previously said that its regulatory reforms are intended to improve access and encourage investment, including in commercially difficult rural areas.

For Liberia, the opportunity extends beyond simply providing internet access. Satellite connectivity could support schools and health facilities, strengthen communication during emergencies, connect businesses in remote communities and provide backup capacity when terrestrial networks fail.

The signing ceremony was attended by LTA Commissioner of Licensing and Regulations Ben A. Fofana; Commissioner on International Gateway Services Angela Cassel Bush; Commissioner on Consumer and Public Affairs and Universal Access Patrick R. Honnah; and other LTA officials and employees.

Massaquoi said Liberia is ready to work with the international satellite industry as the country builds a more connected and digitally empowered economy.

He closed his message with a broader vision for the initiative: "We are not simply connecting generations; we are connecting people to possibilities."