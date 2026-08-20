Liberia: Starz University, Principals Association Strike 30 Percent Graduate Tuition Deal

School principals across Liberia are set to benefit from reduced graduate tuition following a new partnership between Starz University and the National Principals Association of Liberia (NPAL), providing eligible members with a 30 percent discount on graduate-level programs.

The partnership was formalized Tuesday, August 18, through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Starz University President Dr. Isaac and NPAL President Amb. Derrick Dennis.

Under the agreement, active NPAL members who meet Starz University's admission requirements will receive a 30 percent reduction in tuition when enrolling in graduate programs. The initiative is already producing results, with more than 15 school principals currently enrolled at Starz University through the arrangement.

The partnership is intended to make advanced education more affordable while strengthening the leadership capacity of educators responsible for managing schools across Liberia.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

To benefit from the program, eligible principals must obtain an official membership confirmation letter from NPAL and present it to Starz University. Once membership is verified and the applicant meets the university's admission and enrollment requirements, the discount will be applied.

Officials of both institutions emphasized the importance of creating opportunities for principals to advance their education while continuing to manage their schools.

The initiative comes as strengthening the professional capacity of school administrators remains critical to improving education and school management across Liberia.

Principals play key roles in implementing educational policies, supervising teachers, managing school resources and creating environments that support student learning. Expanding their access to advanced education could therefore strengthen institutional leadership and school performance.

The agreement also highlights the role of partnerships between educational institutions and professional associations in addressing capacity gaps within Liberia's education sector.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Amb. Hinneh, Starz University's Vice President for Administration, along with the Secretary-General of NPAL and other executives of the association.

For NPAL, the initiative represents an investment in the professional development of school leaders, while Starz University sees the partnership as an opportunity to expand continuing education among education professionals.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With more than 15 principals already enrolled, the two institutions are encouraging eligible school administrators to take advantage of the opportunity.

The partnership ultimately seeks to strengthen Liberia's school leadership system by reducing one of the major barriers educators face in pursuing academic qualifications--the cost of graduate education.