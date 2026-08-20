Sierra Leone: Ameu, University of Sierra Leone Renew Academic Partnership

20 August 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU) and the Institute of Public Administration and Management (IPAM) at the University of Sierra Leone have renewed their commitment to strengthening regional academic cooperation, with emphasis on joint research, faculty and student exchanges, postgraduate opportunities and knowledge transfer.

The two institutions reaffirmed their partnership Tuesday, August 18, during a meeting held on the AME University campus in Monrovia.

Speaking during the engagement, Prof. Ezekiel Kalvin Duramany-Lakkoh, Dean of IPAM and Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Sierra Leone, described AMEU as a strategic partner and called for full implementation of the institutions' existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

"Now, more than ever before, we must utilize the closeness of our borders to work together for greater academic excellence and regional collaboration," Duramany-Lakkoh said.

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He said closer cooperation between universities in Liberia and Sierra Leone could strengthen academic development and expand opportunities for students and faculty across the Mano River region.

AMEU President Rev. Dr. Alvin E. Attah welcomed the renewed commitment, emphasizing the importance of stronger partnerships among African universities in developing the continent's human capital.

"Strengthening academic services is a credible pathway to boosting human capital and propelling progress on the continent and in the global community," Attah said.

Meanwhile, the two institutions agreed to establish a technical working group to accelerate implementation of their partnership.

The working group is expected to facilitate discussions toward re-signing the MoU before the end of September 2026.

The renewed partnership is expected to expand opportunities for collaborative research, academic exchanges, postgraduate studies and knowledge sharing between Liberia and Sierra Leone while strengthening regional academic cooperation.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

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